Coral Reef Restoration Will Improve Adventure Tourism in Bali
Coral reefs are one of the most beautiful things that adventures can pay a visit to. However, they are endangered because of changes occurring to the Earth with warming temperatures.
As temperatures rise, so does the fragility of these ecosystems. Bleaching, death and degradation occur when the water gets warmer. Looking to change that, the people of Bali are coming together to figure out a way to safe coral reefs.
One of the most popular things to do for people visiting Bali is coral reef adventure tourism. Visitors contribute to local communities during these excursions as they are a major part of people’s livelihood in the region.
In Pemuteran Village in North Bali, plans for restoration have been put together. Dewa Made Indra, the Bali Regional Secretary, attended the community gathering that was held before the Indonesian Independence Day celebrations on August 17th.
“On land, we will carry out tree planting, while in coastal areas to the sea, we will fill it with mangrove planting, beach cleaning, and coral restoration as we are doing,” Indra told reporters is part of the plans to get help get the coral reef ecosystems thriving again.
The largest project for coral reef restoration in Indonesia began in 2000 with Biorock at Pemuteran. If you are into marine adventures, you have to stop and take in what they have to offer there.
The Biorock method is a reliable one, helping restore coral reefs that are extremely damaged. The area that is being restored is massive, as Indra confirmed that it is over two hectares, which is more than 200 acres.
Governments in the province are going to do their part to help in the restoration efforts as well. To help improve the aquatic life, more than 1 million fish eggs will be released to improve the stock. In addition, “The Bali Provincial Government also distributed 500 mangrove seedlings, 100 avocado tree seedlings, and 100 mature coconut tree seedlings,” according to Indra.
Everyone in the region benefits from the coral reefs being healthy. This restoration project will not only make for a more popular tourist destination but also help local communities as a way to make a living.