5 Destinations for the Perfect Long Island North Fork Wine Tour
When people think of the North Fork of Long Island, the first thing that normally comes to mind is the beautiful beaches. But, there is another thing you can find plenty of - wineries.
New York isn’t the first place that pops to mind when thinking of wine, but is a major producer. With more than 450 wineries, New York comes in at No. 3 in the United States regarding production.
A few hours away from New York City, anyone looking to get away from the hustle and bustle of The Big Apple could find some comfort and relaxation out East. With so many options, how could you narrow the choices down?
Here are five of the best destinations on the North Fork of Long Island to make the perfect wine tour.
Lieb Cellars
Lieb Cellars is owned by The Hearn Family, with Russell Hearn as the winemaker. Opened in 1992, it has become a popular spot for smaller bachelorette parties and girl trips. Perfect for day drinking, whether you prefer an indoor bar or outdoors in a furnished area. With a wide selection of wines, they have something for everyone of different tastes - and a snacking menu to match.
Ev&Em Vineyards
A new winery, Ev&Em Vineyards opened in 2021 under new owner Dan Abrams. Major renovations were done to the facility, with a new gorgeous tasting room and plenty of breath-taking views. A barrel-fermented chardonnay is something different worth trying.
McCall Wines
McCall Wines is a seasonal establishment, so plan accordingly! You will get a rustic feel, with old stables converted into a tasting room. With over 100 acres of land, McCall Wines has the largest Pinot Noir acreage on the East Coast. A casual dinner can be had here as well with their Burger Night twice a week.
Paumanok Vineyards
While not possessing all of the bells and whistles of some other wineries, Paumanock Vineyards was opened in 1983. But, this is a unique establishment because they have been 100 percent solar-powered since 2017. They also created a Cabernet Sauvignon without sulfites with the aptly named 2015 Minimalist Cabernet. With several accolades earned, the most impressive could be that Paumanok Vineyards has done service at The White House.
Sparkling Pointe Vineyards and Winery
Established in 2004, Sparkling Point Vineyards and Winery is open year-round. They make the list because they do something that no other winery on the North Fork on Long Island does; make and sell only sparkling wines. Given the rarity of the offerings, and how nice the facilities are, this could be a pricy trip but one worth taking at least once.