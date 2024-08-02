Devastating Accident at Grand Canyon Leads to One Fatality
The Grand Canyon in Arizona is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the United States. More than 4 million people looking for scenic views or a thrilling adventure descend on the Grand Canyon National Park every year.
Unfortunately, with that amount of traffic, the odds of an accident occurring rise. This week, that is sadly what happened at one of the park’s scenic overlooks.
On Wednesday morning, at about 10:30 a.m., the Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received word that someone fell near Pipe Creek Overlook. Immediate response was made by park rangers, where they found a body.
The body was identified as Abel Joseph Mejia. He was 20 years old and from Hickory, North Carolina. He fell about 400 feet from the rim of the canyon down to the ground.
“Mr. Mejia was near the edge of the rim when he suffered an accidental fall,” officials said, via ABC News. “An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office.”
No information has been shared about how the accident involving Mejia occurred or why he was so close to the edge. Plenty of warnings and precautions are shared with visitors about how to have an enjoyable, and most importantly safe experience.
“Grand Canyon National Park staff encourage all visitors to have a safe visit by staying on designated trails and walkways, always keeping a safe distance of at least six feet (2 m) from the edge of the rim and staying behind railings and fences at overlooks,” officials said.
For anyone looking to get to Desert View, Pipe Creek Vista is the first stop on the way. That makes it a popular stop for visitors, who can access it by private vehicle or one of the shuttle buses offered by the park.
Pipe Creek Vista, which is where Mejia fell from, has two routes to take. One is 1.3 miles long and will take you to Mather Point. The other is 0.9 miles and will end at the South Kaibab Trailhead.