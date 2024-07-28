Eiffel Tower Provides Unique Backdrop for Olympic Stadium
There is a lot that went into preparing Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games. Temporary venues have gone up around the city as some of the greatest athletes in the world will take part in several events.
Arguably the coolest venue is the Eiffel Tower Stadium. One of the most well-known structures in the world, the Eiffel Tower, will be the backdrop during all of the beach volleyball games played.
On Saturday, the first games were hosted at the 11,800-seat venue. Part of what makes the venue so unique is how open things are, as not a single person is covered by a roof or awning, giving every person in attendance, from spectators to the athletes, a view of the gorgeous Eiffel Tower.
On Saturday, it also meant anyone taking in the event was exposed to the natural elements. Rain poured down all afternoon, but that didn’t stop anyone from having a great time.
People are proud of the countries that these athletes are representing. Despite being soaked under ponchos and umbrellas, fans were getting into the moment even when their country wasn’t playing.
“We didn’t really know what was going on with all the moves, but we joined in anyway,” said Garrett Gravesen, 43, a consultant from Atlanta who defied the deluge with his Stars-and-Stripes suit and tie, red sunglasses and necklace. “We had a blast!” (H/T NBC News)
Team USA’s youngest volleyball duo ever, Miles Partain and Andy Benesh, took on the Cuban duo of Nolsen Diaz and Jorde Alayo in the first match. The Americans were defeated in straight sets, but it was a performance Benesh was proud of.
“I’m proud of how we fought, and we will get better for the next one,” Benesh told his sport’s national governing body afterward.
The Sweden pairing of David Ahman and Jonatan Hellvig won their match against Mark Nicolaidis and Izac Carracher of Australia. In the final match of the day, Team USA’s Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss defeated Heather Bansley and Sophie Bukovec of Canada.
Beach volleyball may not be the most popular sport in the Summer Games, but this year’s ticket is a hot one. Everyone wants to visit the venue with the Eiffel Tower so easy to view in the background.
“For Americans, we always want tickets to the basketball, but these were the tickets we wanted this time,” said Blake McCall, 38, who runs spas and hair salons in San Francisco. “Just for the venue and the view of the Eiffel Tower. It’s so special.”