EVERESTING: The World's Premiere Endurance Hiking Community
What if Mt. Everest and 29,029 vertical feet came to you? A new category of challenge that's equal parts physical, mental, and spiritual... do you have the heart and will to climb the mountain again and again until you earn the right to say you 'Everested'? - 29029
Everesting in Jackson Hole, WY
29029 Everesting stages its second event of the 2024 season in Jackson Hole, Wyoming this weekend. It is the second of six events, following the year’s first Everesting event in Sun Valley, Idaho held in June. Everesting, created by 29029 C0-Founders Marc Hodulich, Jesse Itzler, and Colin O’Brady in 2017 is unique. Among the 29029 co-founders adventure accomplishments, they have competed in extreme endurance sports including ultra-marathon’s, Ironman’s, the Race Across America Bike Race, and even scaled Mt. Everest. They understand the grit required to accomplish extremely difficult endurance challenges. They combined all of these experiences into the creation of Everesting - the Non-Race.
Everesting Is Not a Race. Participants do not compete against each other, but challenge their own physical and mental abilities while pushing the boundaries of their personal comfort-zone. Everesting is a pure test between an individual and a mountain. Participants climb a mountain course at these events held at ski resorts during the summer months. The challenge is to climb the course, take a gondola down, and do it again and again attempting to climb an aggregate of 29,029 ft. – the height of Mt. Everest. Participants have 36 hours to attain this goal.
The Jackson Hole Course
The 29029 Jackson Hole Everesting event takes place on Snow King mountain in Jackson, WY. The route to the top of the Snow King Gondola is 1,559 ft. and covers 1.1 miles. It is straight-up climbing and requires 19 trips up the mountain totaling 20.9 miles to climb Mt. Everest. Jackson Hole is the steepest of all 29029 Everesting courses. Close to Grand Teton National Park and Yellowstone National Park, the area is home to excellent ski resorts, rustic campsites, and dude ranches. Participants climb out of lively Jackson, with breathtaking views of the iconic Tetons as the backdrop to this epic endurance challenge. The majority of the trail consists of hard packed dirt, gravel, and grass.
The Seven Summits
The event honors the Seven Summits - the highest peak on each of the seven continents. Everesting participants strive to climb through the altitude of each of the Seven Summits hoping to achieve all 29,029 ft. of Mt. Everest. While there is no ‘First-Place’ distinction, climbers that climb as high as just one of the Seven Summits receive a medal commemorating the accomplishment.
‘Everesting’ Medals, and Required Vertical Feet:
• Mt. Kosciuszko (Australia): 7,310 ft.
• Mt. Vinson (Antarctica): 16,050 ft.
• Mt. Elbrus (Europe): 18,510 ft.
• Mt. Kilimanjaro (Africa): 19,339 ft.
• Denali (North America): 20,321 ft.
• Mt. Aconcagua (South America): 22,840 ft.
• Mt. Everest (Asia): 29,029 ft.
For Everesting participants that climb Mt. Everest within 36 hours earn the coveted Red Hat. 29029 has created a community of like-minded people seeking to achieve a common goal – to test and push themselves, while helping others, to climb as high as their bodies and minds will allow.
After Jackson Hole, 29029 takes their Everesting event to Snowbasin, UT; Whistler BC; Mont-Tremblant, Quebec; and Stratton, VT. Be sure to check out the 29029 website to get on a waiting list, as all 2024 events are sold-out. Or, get on the 2025 Everesting list as soon as possible, and create your own personal challenge to push your boundaries way outside your comfort zone.