Five Best Vacation Beaches Near Destin Florida
A beach always sounds nice for a vacation detination. The state of Florida has been one of the most popular detinations for vacations around the entire nation.
With many beautiful beaches, warm weather, and plenty of things to do outdoors, a vacation to Florida is always a good idea.
There are many different tourist destinations in Florida. However, Destin has become a favorite of many. Due to the gorgeous beaches, the emeral water, and the white sandy beaches, Destin offers everything that a dream vacation can give.
Around Destin, there are quite a few amazing beaches to visit. Here are the five best vacation beaches near Destin, Florida.
5. Navarre Beach
Navarre Beach is known as Florida's "Best Kept Secret" and rightfully so. The beach is about an hour drive away from Destin, which is more than doable for a day trip.
Known for its beautiful white sand and clear water, this destination gives a much quieter surrounding for people not looking for the jam-packed beaches in Destin.
4. Miramar Beach
As will be the trend of all beaches in the Destin area, Miramar Beach features emerald water and white sand. The visual of the beach is breathtaking.
There are plenty of entertaining things to do at Miramar Beach. Visitors can enjoy parasailing, paddleboarding, or simply the beautiful sun with the sand between their toes. The Silver Sands Outlet Center is also nearby, which features over 100 outlets.
3. Okaloosa Island Beach
Located close to Fort Walton Beach and Destin, Okaloosa Beach is a must visit.
Visitors will be welcomed by many different shops and restaurants along with a beautiful boardwalk and piers. The beach itself can be very busy, but the sheer beauty of the environment makes it worth the business.
2. Crystal Beach
One of the most popular vacation spots in the panhandle is none other than Crystal Beach. The area offers beautiful cottages and is located off of Scenic Highway 98.
Every vacation has to come with good food and Crystal Beach is close to some amazing restaurants. The Crab Trap and Camille's Cafe & Restaurant offer great options for dining. Destin Commons are also naerly, which is an outdoor lifestyle center with restaurants, boutique's and plenty of other amazing attractions.
1. Crab Island
While not your typical beach, Crab Island is a dream destination for any trip to the Destin area. Crab Island is reachable by boat and is a massive sandbar near Choctawhatchee Bay.
If you enjoy standing in waist-deep water, enjoying good drinks, and plenty of entertainment, Crab Island would be a great place to visit. Swimming and snorkeling are amazing on the sandbar and there are floating restaurants to enjoy as well.