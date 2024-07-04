Florida Beaches Face 'Life-Threatening' Conditions from Hurricane Beryl
Hurricane Beryl has become a major storyline across the United States, and rightfully so.
When it comes to Florida, Hurricane Beryl could cause major life-threatening risks from a rip current perspective. It appears that the rip current conditions will impact the Gulf of Mexico side, but also on the east side.
Recently, the National Weather Service in Melbourne, Florida sent out an alert about potential rip current risks. They also offered advice for anyone at the beach.
"Always swim near a lifeguard and never enter the ocean alone!"
A few specific tourist beach destinations that are facing rip current risks are Clearwater Beach, Siesta Key, and St. Pete Beach. However, it's necessary to know that every single beach could be facing increased risk and that caution is needed during this period of time.
FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Brooks Garner shared a brief statement about the situation on Wednesday morning.
"Beware of that if you're doing an extended weekend over on the west coast."
To find more tips about how to handle rip currents and what to be mindful of, the link above to FOX35 provides some very important notes.
Hopefully, there are no incidents that occur during this increased risk period of time. Hurricane Beryl appears to be a very dangerous storm and residents and tourists alike need to take it seriously.
For those in Florida, the need for caution is being clearly stated. It's a serious situation and one that needs to be seen and respected.