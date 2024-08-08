Insight From a Teacher Who Planned a Solo Road Trip Across the Country
At the end of each school year, most teachers are planning for a summer of relaxation, beach trips, and family outings. For Katie Outman, the summer of 2021 was going to look a bit different. At 24 years old, rather than enjoying barbecues and soaking up the sun, the bulk of her summer would be spent traveling the country in her white Kia Seltos.
As with any road trip, extensive planning and preparation was needed. Katie explained that she created an itinerary, which she kept with her throughout the trip. This itinerary included specific dates, ticket and reservation information, and what she hoped to experience while at each location.
Along Katie's journey, she experienced the magnificence of the United States. Some of her destinations included the beauty of Mt. Rainier, rose gardens and beaches of Oregon, the striking rock faces in Yosemite, the iconic Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, and the picturesque Yellowstone National Park.
Despite planning out her trip prior to leaving, Katie still encountered the dreaded unexpected challenges. "Before leaving, I did some research which stated that you can stay the night in Walmart parking lots. Well, I learned that you can't do that at every Walmart," Katie shared. "During the first night, I stayed in a Walmart parking lot that I thought was fine. I got woken up by a police officer in the morning. For that to be my first night experience, I thought, ‘I am in over my head right now.’ I just had to keep going [on the journey].
Some of the obstacles when it comes to planning cross country road trips involves mapping out gas stops, food and sleep breaks, and navigating unfamiliar environments. Katie stated that she ran into situations where she was running out of gasoline and due to not having service, she wasn't able to find gas stations easily. She states that moving forward, she would like to invest in a satellite GPS system to travel with, to avoid these encounters.
Katie describes her trip as being life-changing and transformative. Her now wife, Sidney Outman, joined her across the country to finish the rest of the road trip together. In an effort to encourage and support other travelers, Katie shared three valuable pieces of advice for people of all ages who are hoping to complete a similar trip.
1. Don’t overthink it, just do it: "The second I start thinking too much about what I’m going to do, I’m not going to be able to do it," she stated. Katie did not grow up in a traveling family - this was a new endeavor for her, and for those around her. While explaining the challenges with societal pressures, Katie explained, " You graduate from high school, you go right to college, and you get a job right away. There’s no time to figure out who you are. I still don’t know who I am. It [the trip] was a soul-seeking journey..."
2. Listen to Your Gut: I went on the trip intending to do a lot of hiking. After I got there, I realized that I wasn't comfortable [with hiking] and I didn’t want to force it. I didn’t want to put myself in a situation where I had no confidence... listen to your gut and decide what you’re comfortable with. I struggled because I had set out with the intention of doing a lot of hiking and then I had to change that plan. I felt like I was letting myself down, but I had to realize that it's just a change. It doesn’t mean this whole thing is a failure or a flop, I’m just doing it differently according to what I need right now." Katie reiterated the importance of assessing your situation, where you are, and what you have.
3. Don’t worry about what other people do: "What worked for me may not work for other people. It’s okay to do things the way that you want to do and change your plans along the way," she expressed. While many people complete cross-country road trips in an RV or van, this wasn't on Katie's agenda as her Kia was more than enough for a successful adventure. She places an emphasis on finding the balance between safety and what works for you as an individual.
Final Notes
Extended road trips require immense preparation. Be sure to research your intended destinations, pit stops, and emergency protocols prior to setting out on your journey.