Italian City Becoming Must-See Destination for Travelers
When people are setting up a visit to Italy, Tuscany is the region that everyone puts on their itinerary list. It is easy to understand why with its incredible culture that includes museums, art galleries and cuisine.
However, there is another city that is now emerging as a must-see destination on an Italian getaway; Grosseto. There are incredible sights to take in at Grosseto that people are now taking notice of.
Grosseto was recently recognized as the “European Green Pioneer of Smart Tourism 2024”. That is an award that the European Commission hands out when a country successfully puts forth a strategy that will help sustain tourism.
"Grosseto's success as a Green Pioneer of Smart Tourism is the result of many years of efforts focused on enhancing our natural and cultural heritage," said Antonfrancesco Vivarelli Colonna, mayor of Grosseto, in a statement. "This is just the beginning of our journey towards a greener and more sustainable future for Grosseto."
Despite so many well-known cities in Italy, Grosseto is the first to take home that prestigious award. What makes Grosseto so popular?
The view certainly doesn’t hurt along the Tyrrhenian Coast. Their center city is historic, and there is plenty of nature to take in along nine hectares of forests, hills and grassland that provide hiking opportunities.
The Regional Park of Maremma provides tourists with a look at San Rabano, one of the great abbeys. Maremma Park provides people with a once-in-a-lifetime chance to sip on authentic wines and eat cheese while hiking through the natural beauties of the land.
If you are looking for more than walking, there are some breathtaking views that can be seen during bicycle tours. Whether you are in the countryside or on the coast, there are paths to travel and enjoy.
As Maria Luisa Scorza from the Grosseto Tourism Office explained, "The culture of travel should change, for the planet, to protect the environment. But also for people – they can travel and go on holiday in a different way... we can be a model for other cities."
Given all of the changes in the world, tourism has to adjust as well. Grosseto is providing the blueprint for how that can be done, keeping the environment safe while providing people with life-changing experiences during their visit.