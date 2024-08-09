Japan Sends Warning of Potential "Megaquake" Coming
The people of Japan have grown accustomed to having to deal with earthquakes in the region. Sitting in a highly active seismic area, there isn’t a place in the world that has to deal with more earthquakes than Japan.
Sometimes, the earthquakes aren’t too damaging. But, concern is on the rise after a temblor that occurred on Thursday.
Just before 5 p.m. local time, which is just before 4 a.m. ET, a 7.1 magnitude temblor was recorded off the southern coast of Miyazaki Prefecture, which is on the main island of Kyushu. A tsunami advisory was triggered as a result, but no serious damage or injuries have been reported.
It had a reported depth of 18 miles according to the Japan Meteorological Agency, shared by NBC News. People near the coast have been warned to immediately leave Miyazaki and Kochi until the tsunami advisories are lifted.
All 12 nuclear reactors in Kyushu and Shikoku are intact and safe. Since Fukushima in 2011, when a 9.0 earthquake and tsunami triggered a nuclear disaster, people are on edge when a quake occurs near nuclear areas.
Nankai Trough was analyzed after an urgent meeting was held to see if the earthquake had affected the area. That is what has led to a “megaquake” warning being issued. Essentially, that means that there is a possibility for a larger earthquake is higher than normal, but doesn’t guarantee that one will hit.
People living in the area are on notice that things could change rapidly in the coming days.
"We ask all citizens to carefully check every new information issued by the government, reconfirm their daily earthquake preparedness, and be ready to evacuate immediately in the event of an earthquake," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told a news briefing, via NBC News.
Damage to this point has been very light and fortunately, no lives have been lost. But the possibility of a megaquake on the horizon has people preparing for the worst and hoping for the best.
On January 1st this year, a 7.6 magnitude earthquake occurred close to the northern coast of the Noto Peninsula, which is on the west coast of Honshu, Japan. That quake killed at least 240 people, leaving plenty of devastation in its path.