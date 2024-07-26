Keep These Things in Mind for Safe Volcano Tourism Hiking
Adventurers are always seeking a new thrill. Something that scratches that itch and has started gaining more popularity is volcano tourism.
Some of the most popular places for people to travel to are Iceland, Italy and Hawaii. Local volcanoes draw massive crowds of tourists who want to get an up close and personal look at these natural wonders.
There are plenty of ways for anyone interested to take in visiting. A simple hike can be set up that takes you through Volcanoes National Park in Hawaii. For the more daring adventurer, rappelling options exist where you can descend into an active volcano.
In Iceland, one of the most popular destinations is the Blue Lagoon spa. Unfortunately, it has recently been evacuated because of volcanic activity. Eruptions have become somewhat commonplace, as it is the fifth time since December 2023.
While beautiful, dangers still exist when visiting these places. That is why it is imperative that as many safety precautions are taken by people who want to visit.
“When folks are going to a volcano for volcano tourism, they really have to educate themselves," says Matthew Patrick, a geologist at the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. "Read up about what the restrictions are, what the local authorities are doing to keep people out and keep people safe."
One of the most important things a traveler can do is educate themselves. Learning as much as possible about any restrictions an area has will go a long way. If you can sign up for up-to-the-minute alerts, that is highly encouraged as well.
"There is an automatic notification connected to one of the monitors monitoring seismicity," Kristín Vogfjorð, leader of Geoscience Research at the Icelandic Meteorological Office, explains. "So that alerts [the authorities] that something is going to happen. When they reach [certain] levels, automatic messages go out to all phones in the area."
Multiple languages are used when sending out those alerts so everyone of all backgrounds who are within range, including travelers, is aware of what is going on.
Safety is the No. 1 priority for everyone involved. Some of these trips can be more dangerous than others, such as visiting an active area.
Again, this is where research is important. Tourists are allowed to tour volcanoes alone in some areas, but it is recommended to take a guide with you.
A guided tour is the way to go as they will know the lay of the land and will help keep you safe. Also, you don’t want to choose the first guide you see from a suggestion box. Put the time in and research to make sure you are with someone who knows the area you are exploring.
"Each volcano is different, so people have to be aware of that," says Patrick. "Some volcanoes in Hawai'i, in years past, you could basically walk up to the lava flows with reasonable safety. But obviously, you wouldn't want to be that close to an explosive volcano."
A tourism guide will also help you when it comes to not disrupting the locals. In areas of Hawaii, Indigenous culture looks upon volcanoes differently than some people may. The utmost respect needs to be shown to them as you, as there are several things frowned upon there that may be seen as harmless elsewhere.