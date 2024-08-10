Massive Lawsuit Filed Connected to Oceangate Titan Submersible Tragedy
Many remember the story of the Oceangate Titan submersible that imploded back in June of 2023 on a voyage down to visit the wreckage of the Titanic.
It was a story that gained national attention and was a heartbreaking story all-around.
After the news was reported that the submersible had gone missing, the wait began about news of the fate of the passengers onboard. There was hope that they would be found alive. Unfortunately, that didn't end up being the case.
Now, the family of one of the passengers onboard the subermisble has filed a massive $50 million lawsuit against OceanGate and others. It accuses the defendants of "gross negligence."
In the lawsuit, it states that experts agree the crew would have realized what was going to happen and that they knew they were going to die before the implosion occurred.
“While the exact cause of failure may never be determined, experts agree that the Titan’s crew would have realized exactly what was happening. Common sense dictates that the crew were well aware they were going to die, before dying.”
One of the passengers onboard was Paul-Henri Nargeolet. He was affectionately known as "Mr. Titanic," and had visited the wreckage a shocking 37 times. A lawyer for the plaintiffs specifically mentioned him in a quote.
“Decedent Nargeolet may have died doing what he loved to do. But his death — and the deaths of the other Titan crew members — was wrongful.”
As the case moves forward, it will be interesting to see what the outcome ends up being. It would be shocking if a decision isn't made siding with the plaintiffs after such a brutal incident.
While nothing will bring back the passengers, holding those responsible for the lack of safety could help prevent another disaster like this from happening in the future.