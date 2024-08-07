Missing Hikers in Yosemite National Park Found Safe After Missing for Two Days
Two Yosemite National Park hikers were declared missing this past weekend but were thankfully found alive two days later.
Ana Rodarte, 40, and Miguel Delgado, 63, left from the Bridalveil Creek Campground according to a Facebook post made from the official Yosemite National Park account.
What was supposed to be a couple-hour-long hike, reportedly to Ostrander Lake, turned into a nightmare as the two hikers were declared 'overdue' later that day.
"Through the diligent efforts of Yosemite Search and Rescue (YOSAR) cooperators from CalOES, and CHP, the missing hikers have been found and will soon reunite with family," said the park's account.
No information has been made available on whether they were injured or how the hike took a turn for the worse.
Yosemite is one of the most popular destinations for hikers thanks to the beautiful views it has to offer. It's important to be safe, though, as it can be easy to get lost.
There are still three hikers that the Park has listed on its missing peoples page via its website dating back to 2016.
Safety Tips for Hiking
Be sure to pack these essentials in your hiking backpack:
- Map, compass and GPS device: Know where you are headed and be able to map out how to get back to the campground.
- First Aid Kit: Prepare to treat wounds that could occur if something goes wrong on the hike.
- Emergency Blanket: This can make getting through uncomfortable weather at night a bit easier.
- Personal Locator Beacon: A small device that can send SOS signals out to different rescue agencies
- Food and Water: It could be smart to pack more than you would need on an immediate hike.
Know what wildlife is in the area and how best to deal with them.
Don't overexert yourself while on the trail.
Pushing yourself to the edge can only lead to bad things if put into a situation where you need more stamina.