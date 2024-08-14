Mountain Creek Resort a Must Visit For Anyone in Tri-State Area
People in the tri-state area have plenty of options when it comes to traveling locally. In New York, you can go out east on Long Island, visiting a number of different wineries and breweries.
New York City has a lot to offer as well. Beautiful parks litter the city, but people looking for a little more adventure, they don’t have to travel far for an action-packed getaway.
Just over an hour away in Vernon, New Jersey is Mountain Creek Resort. No matter the time of year, Mountain Creek has something that everyone can enjoy.
During the summer, they have a waterpark that has different attractions for people of all ages and levels of adventure. Younger kids can have a blast in the Sprayground, while thrill seekers can partake in some Zero-G.
Waterslides and different descent areas are present among the 20+ rides and slides that are offered at the park. If water sports aren’t your thing, Mountain Creek also offers an extensive bike trail to enjoy.
There are 60 different trails for guests to enjoy with wide-ranging difficulty. Looking for a nice and easy ride? There are free rides and beginner trails you can start off on. If you seek a challenge, there are advanced, expert and pro-line trails to ride.
Zipline tours can also be taken at the resort which can be fun for children and adults of any age as long as they meet the size requirements. Breathtaking views above the trees and water will be achieved by anyone willing to brave the zipline.
Looking for an in-depth view of the mountain? Take part in their Alpine Mountain Coaster, in which you control the speed; go at a leisurely pace or experience some G-Force along the way going down the mountainside.
A challenging experience awaits anyone who wants to attempt the Treescpae Ropes Course high above the ground. 10 courses exist with varying levels of difficulty. Three nine-hole golf courses are also on the premises.
The summer presents some awesome activities for people to partake in at Mountain Creek Resort. But, once the weather starts to change in New Jersey, that doesn’t mean the fun stops. Once the cold weather rolls around, winter sports are introduced at the resort.
Four peaks are on the mountain that people can use to ski, snowboard or snowtube down. Beginners all the way to seasoned winter sports participants can enjoy what Mountain Creek has to offer.