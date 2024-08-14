What Are the Must-See Sights When Visiting Scotland on Vacation?
Scotland is a magical place, after all, the national animal is a unicorn! Seriously!
But for generations this ancient land has been the backdrop of some of the most incredible moments in history, from the birthplace of magic, to William Wallace and Robert the Bruce, to Highland clans and the Jacobite Rebellions of 1715 and 1745, this land attracts visitors.
None of that mentions its sheer beauty, diverse biospheres and its vibrant nightlife in Edinburgh and Glasgow. Plus, who can forget the incredible football (soccer)?
Here are the must-see sites when taking an adventure to Scotland.
Edinburgh Castle
Most visitors will begin their trip with a flight into Edinburgh. It's an old, yet beautiful city. Of course, its castle sits atop the city looking down, only overshadowed by Arthur's Seat, an incredible hike.
Edinburgh Castle has been around since the Iron Age, and has been used for everything from a royal residence, to a garrison, treasury, and even a prison. In fact, it was heavily active in both the Jacobite Rebellions of 1715 and 1745, and then as a place to hold prisoners of war during the American Revolution.
This storied castle is now among the most protected buildings and monuments in Scotland as it sits in Old Town of Edinburgh.
After touring the castle, make sure to check out both sides of Edinburgh, Old and New Town, and the wonderful pubs, restaurants and shops that the city has to offer.
Cairngorms National Park
The Cairngorms National Park covers almost 1,750 square miles and is the largest national park in the United Kingdom. It is the quintessential Scottish Highlands experience as you can experience some of the most breathtaking hikes and scenery in the summer.
During the winter, visitors can ski, see the Northern Lights and even take a team of sled dogs out into the middle of the wilderness for one of the most breathtaking experiences of your life.
Year-round there is zip lining offered, as well as warm lodges and pubs in some of the more populous towns such as Aviemore. As few nights in the park is an absolute must if you want to fully complete your Scottish adventure!
Culloden Battlefield
Located just outside of Inverness, the capital of the Highlands, Culloden is where the famous Jacobite Rebellion of 1745 came to an end.
Bonnie Prince Charlie, after arriving on Scotland's shores and raising an army, marched all the way from the Highlands to England with the intent of taking back the English throne from the Hanoverian Dynasty.
Taking the British military by surprise, the Jacobite army made it all the way to Derby before turning back towards Scotland in retreat. They made their final stand in Culloden Moor, a highly disadvantageous position, especially after an incredibly arduous march beforehand.
It was here that the majority of the Jacobite army was slaughtered in under an hour's time. The ramifications saw Highland chiefs lose all power and authority, tartans and kilts were outlawed and the Highland culture was all but annihilated.
To say it is sacred ground for many Scots is an understatement.
Visitors can be spend about two hours here while true history buffs can spend up to four hours taking in the sights.
It was also an incredibly popular spot in Outlander, which has caused thousands to flock to the battlefield in recent years.
Loch Ness
Just down the road from Culloden is the famous Loch Ness. Just south of Inverness, Loch Ness continues to attract thousands of visitors a year hoping to see "Nessie" make an appearence.
You can visit the Loch Ness Centre where you can get caught up on all the history of the Loch, Nessie and the surrounding area. On a clear day, it is truly one of the most naturally beautiful areas in Scotland. On a rainy day, it is one of the more ominous sights you can see.
Plus, one can enjoy the ruins of Urquhart castle while you're there, a really idylic scene over an incredible view.
Either way, it's well worth the 20 minute drive from Inverness to go see the legendary loch!
Your Favorite Distillery
Everyone has their preference of alcohol, but when it comes to Scotland its Whisky (no "e") or gin.
As with all taste palettes, where you want to visit will defer. Some of the very best whisky distilleries include The MacAllan in Speyside, Dalwhinnie in the foothills of the Cairngorms, Blair Athol near Blair Castle north of Perth, Lagavulin in Islay and of course, Johnnie Walkie blended scotch in Edinburgh.
As for gins, The Botanist in Islay, Hendricks in Ayrshire and Gordon's which is distilled in Fife.
Visitors will be taken on tours and taught why and how a whisky can become known as a scotch while also getting a detailed history of the lands that created the spirit.
One can't visit Scotland without seeing a mashtun and the spirit distilling process that has brought Scotland so much fame.
Blair Castle
Scotland is known for its castles but many are now in ruins or not quite... a "castle."
Blair Castle is the exception. Started in 1269, the castle has seen its fair share of history. Two Jacobite Rebellions, two World Wars, multiple royal visits to include Queen Victoria in 1844, and has been featured on many shows.
Entering into the castle, visitors are welcomed by multiple basket-hilt swords, muskets and medeval knight armor. From there, visitors will tour 30 rooms, highlighted by the dining room and the ball room, full of stag heads.
Additionally, the grounds are home to some of the UK's most beautiful gardens as well as one of the largest horse races in the country. The castle is open March 26 through Oct. 26. However, exclusive use of the castle for weddings is possible.
And from first-hand experience, the weddings at Blair Castle do not disappoint, especially when guests have exclusive use of the castle.
Scotland is a magical place, it's raw beauty, the culture, the kindness of its people and most of all, its history, sets this land apart from much of the world.
If you truly want to fall back into time and see what one of the most naturally ancient places on the earth feels like, make sure to head over to Scotland and stop by these must-see sites while on your adventure!