8 Must-See Stops to Make When Visiting Portland, Oregon
Known for it's odd culture, there are plenty of unique things to do in Portland, Oregon.
Here are some 'must-sees' if you plan on taking a trip to the city some time soon ranging from incorporating other cultures, art and even taking a day to appreciate the outdoors:
Pearl District
This is one of the main parts of Portland that people will picture in their heads without even knowing it. The neighborhood is rife with restaurants, breweries and art.
Powell's City of Books is located in this district and is the world's largest independent bookstore, absolutely worth a visit.
Portland Japanese Garden
Unwind in one of the most authentic Japanese Gardens outside of Japan. This scenic, tranquil spot is one of the most relaxing spaces in all of Portland.
See beautiful trees, ponds, and manmade structures before taking a stop in the Umami Cafe for some tea and bites of food.
Three Food and Drink Options
For those with a sweet tooth, the outlandish donuts of Voodoo Donuts have made a nationwide name for themselves. The quirky nature of their baked goods match well with the overall vibe of the city. They've grown to other places around the country, but the original location is still worth stopping by.
Great Notion Brewing has some interesting flavors such as Blueberry Muffin, Key Lime Pie among others.
Stumptown Coffee Roasters is a large independent coffee shop. Early on, they became known for their cold brew coffee.
Pittock Mansion
This nearly 50-acre property was built over a century ago. It's a beautiful piece of french architecture. Pittock has 23 rooms and a grand staircase.
Outside of it, you can get a great view of the city as it sits around 1,000 feet above Portland. Inside, there are plenty of chances to learn about the history of the surrounding area.
Discover Forest Park
One of the largest urban forests in the country, there is plenty of nature to explore. There are over 80 miles of different trails to walk around. It also isn't much a detour, making it more accessible than most outdoors areas in other cities.
Different views of downtown Portland, the Willamette River, Mount Hood and Mount St. Helens are available.
Tom McCall Waterfront Park
Taking a walk down the Waterfront will bring access to views of a Willamette River, markets, art and festivals year-round.
See iconic Portland landmarks such as a number of bridges, the Battleship Oregon memorial, Salmon Street Springs and Japanese-American Historical Plaza.