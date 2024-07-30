Navajo Canyon Has Fatalities From Pontoon Boat Capsizing
One of the most popular activities to do at Lake Powell is to take guided boat tours around Antelope and Navajo Canyons. An experience only locals know about can be had by anyone who takes the tour.
However, there are certainly some risks to being out on the water, especially when taking private boats. You never know what will happen, as challenges will always be presented.
On Friday, a 25-foot private boat was being towed by another boater. The water got rough, resulting in waves capsizing the boat that was being towed. There were 11 passengers on the boat being towed and most of them were stuck under the capsized boat.
The Glen Canyon Regional Communications Center received an alert that there was an overturned vessel on Lake Powell near buoy 12, according to an official news release. Near Navajo Canyon in Coconino County in Arizona is where the accident occurred.
Aid was provided by other boaters who were nearby, helping get people out of the water. In addition to the good samaritans, the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area (Glen Canyon) Rangers responded instantly and saw one of the 11 people on top of the capsized pontoon boat.
Others were in the water. Medical attention was given to several of the victims by the Glen Canyon Rangers and Page Fire Department. Two passengers were transported away for further evaluation and treatment.
Unfortunately, the entire ordeal resulted in multiple fatalities when the vessel was capsized. As of now, three people have died; two four-year-old boys and Melissa Bean, 72 years of age female.
The situation is under investigation by three different organizations; the National Park Service, Coconino County Sheriff's Office, and the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office, per the National Parks Service news release.
Condolences were also passed along to the family of the deceased from this tragedy.