New Guinness World Record Set for Highest Tandem Skydive
For the general population, the thought of jumping out of an airplane is unfathomable. For those who do decide to go skydiving in their lifetime, the jump typically occurs around 10,000 feet above ground level. Alex Coker and Jim Wigginton had a different altitude in mind.
At 42,017 feet above ground level, Coker and Wigginton exited the plane into a blistering temperature of -71 degrees Fahrenheit to execute a tandem skydive. Due to the extreme altitude, the pair had an impressive support team both in the air and on the ground, along with the Memphis Air Route Traffic Control Center who assisted the team in ensuring there weren’t any air conflicts. Coker and Wigginton wore communication devices to allow them to speak to each other, and the crew members, during their freefall.
Coker and Wigginton’s freefall lasted 2 minutes and 27 seconds. With the support of their crew, the pair was able to complete the jump and landed right on target.
“This world record jump was made in honor of Tom Noonan and Julie Watkins,” Alex Coker wrote in his Instagram post. “The jump was also dedicated to Folds of Honor and Punya Thyroid Cancer Fund.” Wigginton, a former U.S. Marine and current United States Parachute Association (USPA) member, lost his wife to thyroid cancer. Since then, he has been raising awareness for this illness through his adventures.
Previously, Wigginton set a separate skydiving record, including the fastest time to tandem skydive the seven continents. This accomplishment helped raise awareness for the Folds of Honor Foundation and was in memory of Tom Noonan and U.S. Navy SEAL, Marc Lee.
In 2021, Tom Noonan experienced a fatal accident while making a similar skydiving record attempt. Serving as the USPA National Director, Noonan's passing rattled the skydiving community. Wigginton is dedicated to keeping his memory alive.