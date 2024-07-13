Oceangate Titan Submarine Victim Set to Have Plaque Placed Beside Titanic
Just over a year ago, a disaster happened that went viral throughout the world. On a quest to visit the wreckage of the Titanic, a Titan submermisble from the company OceanGate, imploded.
Onboard were five men, who unfortunately all perished due to the implosion.
One of those men was French Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet. The 77-year-old had made 37 successful dives to the famous shipwreck and actually was present on the first-ever dive made by man.
Nargeolet was known affectionately as "Mr. Titanic," and he was an integral part of recovering many different artifacts from the wreckage.
Now, he is set to be honored for all of his work, time, and heart that he put into the Titanic.
A plaque will be placed on the seabed next to the Titanic honoring Nargeolet.
Outside of Nargeolet were Stockton Rush, the 61-year co-CEO of the company that owned the submersible, Hamish Harding, Shahzada Dawood, and Solomon Dawood.
All five men are set to be remembered and honored in a memorial service during the first trip down to the Titanic since the submersible incident.
Not only will the five men from the submersible be honored, the BBC has reported that the service will also honor the 1,500 people who perished during the sinking of the Titanic.
On this occasion, no manned submersibles will be sent down to the wreckage. All personnel will remain above the water on a ship.
The overall goal of the mission will be to obtain more detailed photos of the wreckage than has ever been captured.