Paris Attractions Provide Breathtaking Venues for 2024 Summer Olympic Games
The 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris have provided plenty of excitement and competition. Athletes are showcasing their incredible abilities in their disciplines, putting on a show for the fans in attendance.
One of the most unique experiences for the athletes and people watching the events from the stands is the venues where competitions are being held. One of the most popular tickets for 2024 Summer Olympic Games was for beach volleyball.
Beach volleyball was played at a temporary venue with the Eiffel Tower as a backdrop. That provided everyone in attendance with a view of the incredible attraction as there were no ceilings or awnings blocking the sight line.
The Eiffel Tower is one of the most popular destination spots for tourists in Paris, but it is far from the only attraction that is the background for competition. The 2024 Summer Olympic Games are providing people with other once-in-a-lifetime views of famous landmarks.
Fencing bouts took place inside the Grand Palais, as is taekwondo. A museum built to showcase works of art, these athletes are now battling it out under the famous glass roof.
Millions of people visit the Grand Palais yearly, but it is a tough ticket to get for the Olympic Games. It has a seating capacity of only 8,000 for the Olympics and 6,500 for the Paralympic Games.
Outdoors, the La Concorde urban park has been transformed into the biggest stage for several events. The 3x3 basketball competition takes place here, as does the Cycling BMX Freestyle, skateboarding street and park and breaking. This is the first time that Breaking is an event at the Olympics.
A capacity of 25,000 is allowed at La Concorde for outdoor events. These are all temporary, as all four sports will share the resources for the area.
One of the goals of Paris when making their bid for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games was to ensure the urban sporting events could be held in their natural setting, not a stadium. They accomplished that by transforming La Concorde into a multi-use facility for vastly different sporting events.
The largest square in Paris, La Concorde is more than 19 acres in area. It was once famous for executions, as athletes and spectators alike are on some hallowed grounds.