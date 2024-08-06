Paris Beyond the Olympics: 8 Must See Stops After the Games
Watching the Olympics every four years puts an extreme spotlight on each host city. It is easy to become enthralled and start planning a vacation once things calm down after the games.
Paris, France is one of the most breathtaking and historic cities that the world has to offer. Here are the things that you must do if planning a trip:
Eiffel Tower
It is one of the most well-known pieces of architecture in all of the world and for good reason. As cool as it looks in pictures, seeing it in person is completely different. The top floor is around 900 feet into the air, allowing for a once-in-a-lifetime view of the city.
Louvre Museum
It's most well-known for the Mona Lisa, but that's only one of the many incredible pieces of art to be seen. This is a multi-day adventure in its own, still virtually impossible to really see it all in one trip.
Reopening Notre-Dame Cathedral
The world was shook when a fire burned down a large portion of the Notre-Dame cathedral. Now is the time to start planning a trip if you wish to see it, as it is expected to reopen once again at the beginning of December.
Montmartre
The montmartre itself is a large hill in the north of Paris, but it also gave name to the surrounding neighborhood. The district of Paris has been seen across film for years, most famously as the location of the Moulin Rouge cabaret. It is also home ot the Basilica of Sacré-Cœur, a major Catholic church with the beautiful Sacred Heart of Jesus art piece.
Champs-Élysées
This an avenue known for it's wonderful shops, theaters and cafes. The most notable thing to see, though, is the Arc de Triomphe monument and its surrounding roundabout.
Seine River
Though the Seine River was recently in the news for some less than wonderful things during the protests leading up to the Olympics, it's still a beautiful sight to see. Ride along on one of the cruises, taking multiple trips along at different times of the day will be different experiences.
Versailles Palace
Though it's technically right outside of Paris, it's worth making the short trip to see. The Hall of Mirrors, the Royal Opera House, the Grand Trianon and the beautiful garden are all sights that make it worth a trip of its own.
The Panthéon
The classic Greek mausoleum was made back in the 1700s. It's a different experience to most of the Paris, mostly calling back to Rome, Italy. It has become the resting place for many famous French figures.