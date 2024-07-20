Part 1: Top Airport Lounges You Must See On Your Next Adventure
If you're anything like me then the journey to your next adventure is just as important as how much fun you have when you get there.
While jetsetting across the globe, sometimes it is nice to have a nice area of seclusion when it comes to packed airports, screaming children or you just want to have a nice shower, drink and a meal to unwind.
Throughout my travels I have come to adore a few of the very best lounges that global airports and airlines have to offer. Here are a few of my personal favorite, and if you have time, are well worth the price of admittance.
American Airlines Flagship Lounge (Dallas/Ft. Worth)
There are many great lounges around the globe but we will start with my personal favorite in the United States as I fly American Airlines domestically almost exclusively.
I consistently fly out of DFW and just spent over four hours in this lounge while waiting for my flight to Bahrain. American Airlines partners with local chefs and the James Beard Foundation to offer some of the best food I have experienced in a lounge.
In the DFW location there is a full dining experience, but a reservation is required in many cases and is fairly exclusive. But there is a full menu and you will be waited on just like any other fine dining experience.
The dining experience, coupled with their signature selection of wine, beer and top-shelf spirits make this an easy one to come back to. Best of all, much of it is self-serve, even the alcohol!
There are also showers, a business center and multiple dedicated staff to help with your travel plans and any issues that may arise.
Access is limited to customers flying internationally in first or business class, as well as customers who hold OneWorld Emerald and Sapphire status.
Additionally, some long haul transcontinental flights count as well.
Finally, members who carry the coveted Concierge Key can also receive access regardless of cabin of travel or distance of flight.
Virgin Atlantic'c Clubhouse
This is one of my favorite lounges internationally and it is located in Heathrow's Terminal 3 in the "H" Lounge section.
When I last visited Heathrow I was able to get access to this coveted club, one so popular that recently Virgin Airlines had to actually make it harder to gain access to due to being too crowded.
Virgin's Clubhouse spans over 26,000 square feet and features one of the swankiest bar areas I have seen in a lounge. It is multi-storied with the second floor hosting secluded spaces full of TVs, pool tables, swing chairs and a nice view of the tarmac.
The next level up is a nice little outdoor area where you can sit and watch the planes takeoff. However, it is a bit small and seating can fill up quickly, especially on a nice day.
Finally, the food is fantastic with full menus for each meal of the day and a server will come by your table and help you. Additionally, a small buffet is available for you to walk up to and serve yourself if you're feeling a bit pickish in between meals.
Access to the lounge is limited to the upperclass tickets on Virgin flights as well as Delta One members and Delta Platinum and Diamond Medallion members flying upperclass.
In the past, Delta Gold Medallion and Platinum Medallion could enter the lounge regardless of class fare. Now, Gold and Platinum members will be redirected to the Club Aspire Lounge instead in an effort to reduce the traffic into the Clubhouse Lounge.
Qatar Airways Al Mourjan Business Lounge
First off, this place is huge. Like HUGE, over 107,000 square feet huge. But that should come as no surprise as Qatar Airways has taken over as one of the premier luxury airlines in the world and this lounge is located in their hub of Hamad International Airport in Doha.
As someone who travels to Southwest Asia frequently, this is always a highlight of a trip when flying with Qatar that either originates or connects through Doha.
A spiral staircase will take you up to multiple dining areas with cuisines that span the world. The a la carte restaurant is a personal favorite but you can't go wrong as the lounge offers, or technically "mirrors" a resort experience. The atrium in the middle of the lounge is a spectacle and just adds to the ambiance.
There is also a Louis Vuitton cafe, but you do have to pay for the experience.
Overall, it is the cleanest, most spacious lounge I have ever visited and by far has the best dining experience both in terms of quality and choices available.
Qatar Airways and OneWorld customers flying on first or a business class fare can access the lounge for free. Those flying in a business lite or an economy fare can purchase access to the lounge for an additional cost.
And there you have it! Part One of our three part series that will cover the very best lounges both domestic (US) and internationally that are available around the globe!