Pier Village a Hidden Gem on the New Jersey Shore is Absolutely Worth the Visit
There are a lot of incredible places to vacation along the New Jersey shore. The MTV reality show, Jersey Shore brought a lot of attention to Seaside Heights, but it is far from the only place to visit.
A hidden gem exists on the northern part of the shore. In Long Branch, New Jersey exits the ever-growing Pier Village.
An oceanfront community, there is a good mix of residents and visitors who are there for a weekend or the summer. There is something for everyone, whether it is a family with young children or adults looking to have some nightlife fun.
The beach goes on for miles and miles, and you can walk up and down on the boardwalk. Along the way, you will pass a variety of bars and eateries that will keep you coming back for more.
If your kids get tired of playing in the water and sand, there are plenty of other things for them to do. A new Pier Putt Miniature Golf was opened and they also have Pier Village Carousel. After that, the adults can do some shopping at one of the many shops located on the strip.
The Wave Resort is a popular place for visitors and a big draw for Pier Village. There are some amenities exclusive to the people staying there, including a gym, spa and dining on-site.
If you are looking for eateries outside of the resort there are plenty of options for throughout the day. Avenue serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. Robinson’s Ale House has some nice happy hour options. Anyone with a sweet tooth will love Coney Waffle, an ice cream establishment.
While technically not in Pier Village, right next store on the boardwalk is Rooney’s Oceanfront Restaurant. Incredible seafood and delicious drinks are available whether you want to dine indoors or out, with a sizable bar area on the inside and outside as well.
Looking to have some fun after your meal and drinks, there are some new late-night options for people looking to keep the party going. Pier Pins has bowling, an indoor VR simulator and table games such as pool, ping pong and a deluxe air hockey table.
Sometimes to finish your night off on the boardwalk, live music is being played by a DJ or band in the middle of the village. Long Branch may not be the first place people think of when they hear the Jersey shore, but it is certainly worth a weekend visit.