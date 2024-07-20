6 Places to See Before You Die
Everyone talks about forming a bucket list of things to do and places to see in a lifetime. However, there are too many for one person to see most of the time.
An endless amount of options can be given for bucket list destinations. It's hard to narrow it down to the handful of places that can be realistically visited. There are hundreds if not thousands of places that everyone would want to see.
Too many people live their life without being able to see some of the most amazing things in the world. Traveling is expensive, but it can be done if planned correctly.
All of that being said, let's narrow it down to six places instead of hundreds that you must see before you die to make it more realistic.
6. Travel To See the Northern Lights in Full Glory
There are very few sights more beautiful to see than the Northern Lights. Whether you travel to Norway, take an expedition cruise to Antartica, or simply make your way to Fairbanks, Alaska, heading to a prime Northern Lights viewing location is a must on a bucket list.
5. Great Barrier Reef
Heading to Australia is a bucket list item for many by itself. However, snorkeling the Great Barrier Reef is one of the sights to make sure that you see. The reef can typically be seen even from outer space and is the largest living thing in the world.
4. Visit Machu Picchu
Seeing ancient buildings is always an amazing experience. Machu Picchu is one of the most remarkable sights from an architectural standpoint in the world. It offers amazing views, intriguing history, and much more and is well worth being at the top of your bucket list.
3. Grand Canyon
Bringing it back to the United States, the Grand Canyon is on most bucket lists and does not disappoint. From stunning views of the canyon, to amazing rafting experiences and great hiking, the Grand Canyon offers it all. It is one of the most unique places in the world and should be on every person's list of things to see.
2. The Colosseum in Rome
Do you enjoy history and amazing architecture? The Colosseum is the place for you. Walking through the massive structure, it's easy to visualize the brutal gladiator fights that happened in the past and to experience the place that 85,000 people would gather for events.
1. The Great Wall of China
Spanning a shocking 13,171 miles, the manmade Great Wall of China is atop many bucket lists. If you were to walk the entire wall, it would take you around 18 months. There are very few places of more historical value than this member of the Seven Wonders of the World.