Surfer’s Leg Found on the Shore of New South Wales
While surfing near Port Macquarie on July 23, Kai McKenzie encountered a great white shark lurking nearby. Moments after noticing the shark’s presence, McKenzie was attacked.
After fighting against the shark, the 23-year-old surfer made his way to shore in dire need of assistance. A fast-acting passerby jumped into action. The individual, who remains anonymous, is an off-duty police officer who happened to be walking his dog near the scene at the time of the incident.
Using his dog’s leash, the officer created a tourniquet to place around McKenzie’s leg, saving the young surfer’s life. Soon after the attack, locals spotted McKenzie’s leg washed up on the shore and immediately placed the detached limb on ice.
After being transported to a local hospital, McKenzie was urgently flown to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle. En route to the hospital, alongside the young man, was his severed right leg. His medical team continues to explore surgical options, with reattachment potentially being one of them.
McKenzie is a reputable surfer sponsored by a surfing company known as RAGE. The company posted on Instagram, stating, “Sending love to… the youngest RAGE boy on the team, and the toughest person that we know.”
While McKenzie remains in stable condition, he is requiring extensive medical care. A GoFundMe page has been created to help McKenzie and his family with the substantial medical bills they are facing. “The funds raised will go in assisting Kai in every aspect of his recovery,” the organizer and neighbor of the family, Loz Mac, wrote. "They are a local family with hearts of gold that would never expect or ask anything of anybody, so let’s give back and show them that they have the communities support in this." Currently, the page has raised over $142,000 as supporters continue to band together.
Despite this gruesome shark encounter, McKenzie followed the proper attack protocols which include using force against the shark, moving toward shore, and cooperating with rescue crews. The first responders who arrived on the scene recall McKenzie as remaining “calm,” despite having experienced such horror.
McKenzie has a long road ahead of him, but he remains resilient and focused on recovery.