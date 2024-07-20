Surprise Grizzly Encounter Leaves Montana Hiker Hospitalized
A 72-year-old man, while picking huckleberries in Montana, shot and killed a grizzly bear after a surprise encounter left him severely injured and requiring hospitalization, authorities reported on Friday.
The incident occurred Thursday when the man was alone on national forest land, and an adult female grizzly bear suddenly charged at him. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks officials stated that the man sustained significant injuries before managing to kill the bear with a handgun.
Dillon Tabish, a spokesperson for the agency, suggested that the bear likely attacked defensively to protect her cubs. In response, wildlife workers set up game cameras in the area to confirm the presence of any cubs. The fate of the cubs, if found, remains uncertain due to the difficulty in locating facilities qualified to care for them.
“Depending on the age, we might leave them in the wild because they have a better chance of survival, rather than have to euthanize them,” Tabish explained.
The attack took place in the Flathead National Forest, approximately two miles north of Columbia Falls, a northwestern Montana city with a population of about 5,500, according to the state wildlife agency. The victim’s identity and further details about his condition have not been disclosed.
In a separate incident, Fish, Wildlife & Parks staff shot and killed an adult female grizzly on Thursday after it had become habituated to seeking food from people and breaking into homes in and around Gardiner, a town of about 800 people just north of Yellowstone National Park.
The department’s statement indicated that pet food, garbage, and barbecue grills left outside and accessible to bears contributed to the problem. While no people were injured by this bear, it was ultimately shot in the Yellowstone River.
Wildlife managers sometimes capture and relocate grizzly bears known to cause issues for humans. However, they will kill those involved in predatory attacks on people or if they are deemed likely to continue causing problems regardless of relocation.
The Gardiner-area grizzly was killed roughly 300 miles south of the unrelated Columbia Falls incident. An estimated 2,000 grizzlies inhabit western Wyoming, eastern Idaho, and western Montana, with several thousand more in the Canadian Rockies and Alaska.
Grizzly bears in the contiguous U.S. are classified as threatened under the Endangered Species Act. However, elected officials in Rocky Mountain states are urging federal authorities to remove their protected status, potentially paving the way for future hunting.
Bear Safety Tips
To reduce the risk of bear encounters and enhance safety while in bear country, consider the following:
- Travel in Groups: Bears are less likely to approach groups of people.
- Make Noise: Talk, clap, or sing to avoid surprising bears, especially in dense vegetation or near streams.
- Carry Bear Spray: Bear spray is highly effective and should be readily accessible. Practice using it beforehand.
- Store Food Properly: Use bear-proof containers and keep food, garbage, and scented items secured and away from your campsite.
- Stay Alert: Be aware of your surroundings and look for signs of bears, such as tracks or scat.
- Avoid Surprising Bears: Stay on designated trails and avoid hiking during dawn or dusk when bears are most active.
- Back Away Slowly: If you encounter a bear, do not run. Back away slowly while facing the bear and speaking calmly.
- Report Bear Sightings: Inform local wildlife authorities of bear sightings or encounters to help manage bear populations and prevent future incidents.