The 2024 Tour de France Femmes is Underway in the Netherlands
The 2024 Tour de France Femmes
The Women’s Tour de France, known as the "Tour de France Femmes," is underway after Stage 1. The Tour de France Femmes is a prestigious stage race in women's cycling. The race debuted in1984 and ran parallel to the men’s Tour de France, but was discontinued in 1989 as a lack of media coverage led to financial problems. After years of advocacy and evolving interest in women's cycling, the Tour de France Femmes was re-established in 2022 – a welcome return and significant milestone in women’s sports. The revival was part of a broader movement within cycling to elevate the profile of women’s competitions, fueled by a surge in popularity. Demi Vollering is the defending 2023 champion.
Amaury Sport Organisation (“ASO”), the organization that puts on the men's Tour de France, took on the women’s event. The ASO's involvement was crucial in ensuring the event's credibility and logistical success by leveraging their experience organizing world-class cycling events. The return of the Tour de France Femmes has played a significant role in raising the profile of women’s cycling, inspiring a new generation of female cyclists.
The 2024 edition of the Tour de France Femmes runs from August 12-18 covering eight stages and 590-miles. The race begins in Rotterdam, Netherlands, and concludes on the iconic Alpe D’Huez, in France. The race will move from the Netherlands to Belgium, and finally hit French soil for the remaining four stages. The Alpe D’Huez represents the toughest final stage to the Tour de France Femmes in its three-year history – a welcome element to the evolution of the prestigious women’s race.
The Favorites in the 2024 Tour de France Femmes
Demi Vollering (SD Worx) - The 2023 champion is a strong climber and time trialist, making her a top contender once again. Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) - A veteran with multiple Grand Tour wins, is known for her climbing prowess. Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) - An all-rounder with a strong record in hilly classics and stage races. Lorena Wiebes (Team SD Worx) - A sprint specialist who should dominate flat stages.
The Stages
Stage 1 (Aug 12): Rotterdam to The Hague (77-miles) - A flat stage ideal for sprinters. Stage 2 (Aug 13): Dordrecht to Rotterdam (42.6-miles) - Another flat stage, followed by a 3.9-mile individual time trial in Rotterdam. (Stage 3) Stage 4 (Aug 14): Valkenburg to Liège (75.8-miles) - A hilly stage featuring climbs from classics like Liège-Bastogne-Liège. Stage 5 (Aug 15): Bastogne to Amnéville (93.2-miles) - Rolling terrain with five categorized climbs. Stage 6 (Aug 16): Remiremont to Morteau (99.4-miles) - The first major mountain stage with over 2,200 meters of climbing. Stage 7 (Aug 17): Champagnole to Le Grand-Bornand (103.8-miles) - The longest and one of the most challenging stages. Stage 8 (Aug 18): Le Grand-Bornand to Alpe d'Huez (92.6-miles) - The final and decisive mountain stage featuring iconic climbs like Col du Glandon and the finish at Alpe d'Huez.
Stage 1
The first stage of the Tour was relatively flat, favoring the eager sprinters. Stage 1 was tough on pre-race favorite Lorena Wiebes. Near the end of the stage, Wiebes suffered bad luck when her derailleur broke off and forced her to limp in for 41st place. Dutch rider, Charlotte Kool, remained cool on her final push past the other competitors to win the stage in the sport’s biggest race. Cristina Tonetti earned the polka dot jersey for climbing points after winning the stage’s only climb. The race continues tomorrow in the Netherlands with two stages – a 43.5-mile sprint, followed by 3.9-mile time-trial. This double-header is unique, last performed in the men’s Tour de France in 1991. Stay tuned!