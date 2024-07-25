Adventure On SI

The Best Places to Go Paragliding Around the World

Soar to new heights with paragliding adventures in the world's most stunning locations. Discover the best places to paraglide, from the Swiss Alps to the beaches of Turkey, and experience breathtaking views and unforgettable thrills.

Paragliding offers a unique blend of adrenaline and serenity, allowing you to soar like a bird and take in breathtaking landscapes from a vantage point few get to experience. Whether you’re an experienced paraglider or a beginner looking to take your first flight, here are some of the best places in the world to go paragliding.

1. Interlaken, Switzerland

Way off in the distance a paraglider can be seen above Interlaken, Switzerland.
Soaring in Interlaken, Switzerland / Unsplash

Interlaken, nestled between Lake Thun and Lake Brienz and surrounded by the majestic Swiss Alps, is a paragliding paradise. The region offers stunning views of snow-capped peaks, lush valleys, and turquoise lakes. Paragliders can launch from various points, with the Beatenberg to Interlaken flight being one of the most popular.

2. Queenstown, New Zealand

A steep ridge covered with trees and rocks above a lake.
Queenstown, New Zealand / Unsplash

Known as the adventure capital of the world, Queenstown offers an exhilarating paragliding experience with views of the Remarkables mountain range and Lake Wakatipu. The Coronet Peak launch site is a favorite, providing both tandem and solo flights that cater to all experience levels.

3. Chamonix, France

A sign showing the Olympic circles in Chamonix, France
Chamonix was home to the 1924 Jeux Olympiques, the world's first Winter Olympic Games. / Jerry Soverinsky, Special to USA TODAY

Chamonix, located at the foot of Mont Blanc, is one of the most renowned paragliding destinations in Europe. The area offers spectacular alpine scenery, including glaciers, rugged peaks, and picturesque villages. The Aiguille du Midi and Planpraz are popular launch sites, attracting paragliders from around the globe.

4. Pokhara, Nepal

Trees in the foreground with snow covered mountains in the background.
Pokhara, Nepal / Unsplash

Pokhara, with its stunning backdrop of the Annapurna and Dhaulagiri mountain ranges, is a top destination for paragliding enthusiasts. The launch point at Sarangkot Hill provides incredible views of Phewa Lake and the surrounding mountains. The thermals in this area are excellent, offering long and enjoyable flights.

5. Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Overlooking the city of Rio de Janeiro you see many buildings and a lake.
Rio de Janeiro / Unsplash

Paragliding in Rio de Janeiro offers a unique urban and natural experience. The Pedra Bonita launch site provides breathtaking views of the city, the Atlantic Ocean, and iconic landmarks like the Sugarloaf Mountain and Christ the Redeemer statue. Tandem flights are popular here, making it accessible for beginners.

6. Oludeniz, Turkey

A beautiful scene showing a blue lagoon surrounding an island with many people on the beach.
The Blue Lagoon in Oludeniz, Turkey / Unsplash

Oludeniz is famous for its stunning Blue Lagoon and paragliding opportunities. The Babadağ Mountain launch site, situated 6,500 feet above sea level, offers incredible views of the turquoise coastline and the surrounding mountains. The area is known for its stable weather conditions, making it an ideal spot for paragliding.

7. Cape Town, South Africa

Overlooking a town with the ocean in the background.
Lion's Head in Cape Town, South Africa / Unsplash

Cape Town provides an extraordinary paragliding experience with views of Table Mountain, Lion’s Head, and the beautiful coastline. The Signal Hill and Lion’s Head launch sites are popular, offering tandem flights that showcase the city’s stunning landscapes and the vast Atlantic Ocean.

8. Himalayas, India

Looking out an airplane window seeing snow covered mountain tops in the Himalayas.
Himalayas, India / Unsplash

The Bir Billing area in Himachal Pradesh is one of the best paragliding spots in India and the world. It hosted the Paragliding World Cup in 2015 and offers excellent flying conditions with breathtaking views of the Himalayan range. The launch site at Billing and the landing site at Bir provide a perfect setup for a memorable flight.

9. Valle de Bravo, Mexico

Two parachutes above Valle de Bravo, Mexico
Soaring above Valle de Bravo, Mexico / Unsplash

Valle de Bravo, located near Mexico City, is known for its consistent thermals and scenic beauty. The area’s launch site at El Peñon offers stunning views of the lake and surrounding mountains. Valle de Bravo hosts several paragliding competitions and is a popular spot for both beginners and experienced pilots.

10. Maui, Hawaii, USA

A drone's view of a cove where boats park for people to snorkel.
Maui, Hawaii / Unsplash

Maui offers a unique paragliding experience with its diverse landscapes, including lush valleys, volcanic craters, and pristine beaches. The Haleakala Volcano is a popular launch site, providing thrilling flights over the island’s stunning scenery.

So strap in, take off, and let the wind carry you to new heights in these spectacular locations.

