The Leadville Trail 100 MTB: The Soul of Mountain Bike Racing
The Life Time Leadville Trail 100 MTB
The Life Time Leadville Trail 100 MTB has soul, an inspirational history, and an enthusiastic community. Often referred to as the Leadville 100, the race is one of the most prestigious and grueling mountain bike races in the world. Held annually in Leadville, Colorado, it attracts both elite athletes and amateur cyclists, all drawn by the challenge of its high-altitude rugged terrain, and the camaraderie of a unique mountain biking community. The Leadville 100 is the second oldest of the well-known 100-mile mountain bike races held in the US, the oldest being the Wilderness 101 in central Pennsylvania.
The Race of All Races
The race is known as The Race of All Races, and was first held in 1994 with only 150 particpants – it now boasts over 1,700 competitors. The grueling out-and-back course covers100-miles, starting and finishing in Leadville. Riders start at an elevation of 10,152 feet, and endure approximately 12,000 ft. of total elevation gain while reaching altitudes of over 12,600 ft. The course includes five major climbs: St Kevins, Sugarloaf, Columbine, Powerline, and Turquoise Lake Road. The terrain is brutal, varying from steep technical climbs and descents, to rugged and rocky trails and smooth forest roads. The annual race will be held on August 12th this year. Entry to the event is controlled and restricted through a lottery and qualifying events.
The Leadville Trail 100 MTB course is not for the faint of heart, but for those seeking the ultimate mountain biking challenge and an unforgettable life experience. The event is more than just a race; it’s a profound personal journey and a community event. The atmosphere in Leadville during race week is electric, with the town coming alive to support the riders. The race’s motto, "You're better than you think you are, you can do more than you think you can," encapsulates the spirit of the event. Simply finishing the Leadville 100 is a monumental achievement. Coveted belt buckles, a prestigious badge of honor, are awarded to those finishers that meet strict cutoff times.
Silver and Gold Belt Buckles
The prizes for both the Life Time Leadville Trail 100 Run, and The Time Life Leadville Trail 100 MTB, are beautiful silver and gold belt buckles, which commemorate extraordinary achievement.
Life Time Leadville Trail 100 Run presented by La Sportiva
• Big Buckle = 25-hour cutoff time
• Small Buckle and official finisher = 30-hour cutoff time
Life Time Leadville Trail 100 MTB presented by Kenetik
• Big Buckle = 9-hour cutoff time
• Small Buckle and official finisher = 12-hour cutoff time
Leadville Ultra-Racing DNA
Leadville has a deep and significant history. Leadville was founded in 1877 during the Colorado Silver Boom. Named after ‘lead’ mining, it was silver that brought riches to prospectors and created a flourishing and wealthy city – home to some of the wealthiest people in the world. The good times wouldn’t last. In the 1980’s the Climax Mine closed its doors and, with it, the chapter of Leadville’s glorious past. With their identity and incomes marginalized, the proud people of Leadville looked for solutions.
The “Race Across the Sky”
A vision by Ken Chlouber, a local miner, ultramarathoner and businessman, led to the creation of the Race Across the Sky. Chlouber looked to tourism to reignite his town. In 1983, Chlouber partnered with Merilee Maupin, and founded the Leadville Trail 100 Run, a grueling and now famous 100-mile ultramarathon. It has become one of the most prestigious and challenging ultramarathons in the world. The race brought elite athletes and spectators to Leadville and ignited excitement, activity, and attention to the city. This race inspired the creation of the Leadville Race Series, which includes various ultra races throughout the year, as well as the Leadville Trail 100 MTB. Both races have brought life, energy, and an economic boost to Leadville.
Leadville Trail 100 Legacy Foundation
In 2002, Ken & Merilee created the Leadville Legacy Foundation as a nonprofit foundation to address the ever-increasing needs of the Leadville and Lake County communities. The Legacy Foundation thrives through generous contributions from individuals and corporations with every dollar going directly to meet the needs of the community.