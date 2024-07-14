The Most Beautiful Gravel Race in America
Rebecca's Private Idaho
'Rebecca's Private Idaho' ("RPI") is more than a gravel bike race. It is a beautiful event that is staged around Sun Valley, Idaho in the rugged and picturesque Rocky Mountains. This three-day event, held every Labor Day weekend since 2013, attracts gravel cyclists from around the world of all levels, including top professionals. While scenic and impressive, this gravel race is not for the faint of heart. The event covers both road and gravel terrain over a mountain pass and miles of challenging terrain. The event, a world-renowned gravel grinder, was started by professional athlete, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Rebecca Rusch to connect like-minded people interested in riding for a purpose in a beautiful place. RPI has become one of the world’s largest and most celebrated gravel cycling races.
RPI riders pedal with a purpose to support the Be Good Foundation, whose mission is to enrich communities by using the bicycle as a catalyst for healing, empowerment, and evolution. Proceeds from various aspects of giving to RPI go to Rusch’s Be Good Foundation, which directs funds to global, national, and local bike organizations. RPI is held over four days, and includes three stages. Riders can participate in a single stage, or enter the Queen's Stage Race which requires racing in all three stages, including the Baked Potato race held on the final day.
DAY 1: HARRIMAN TRAIL
The first day of the Queen's Stage Race cover 35 miles, and gains 3,505 vertical feet of altitude. It's a mix of technical and challenging single and double track trails surrounded by the beautiful, towering Boulder Mountains. The race day culminates in an outdoor celebration and awards presentation in historic Ketchum, Idaho.
DAY 2: DOLLARHIDE SUMMIT TIME TRIAL
The Dollarhide Summit Time Trial covers 50 miles and gains 3,057 vertical feet. The race features a 4.5-mile timed hill segment within the overall race. This stage winds through the Warm Springs Creek river basin on the approach to Dollarhide Summit. It begins as a casual ride until participants reach mile-20, where riders line up and start in 30 second intervals for their own personal race of truth. Following this grueling endeavor, many cyclists gather at Frenchman's Hot Springs for a dip in the water to celebrate accomplishing Day 2 of RPI. Day 3 is a much needed rest-day for the Queen's Stage Race participants.
DAY 4: THE MAIN EVENT
The big day is Day 4, which is comprised of three different races: Tater Tot, French Fry, and Baked Potato. The Queen's Stage Race competitors must tackle the Baked Potato - others can choose any of the three. It's clear from these PRI race-names that Idaho is known for 'Famous Potatoes'. The Tater Tot route covers 18.9 miles with 1,255 feet of vertical, and is the perfect introductory gravel route with views of the Pioneer mountain range of the great Rocky Mountains. The French Fry, 56 miles and 3,176 vertical feet, takes racers up and over Trail Creek Summit into the cradle of the Pioneer Mountains and Salmon-Challis National Forest. The Baked Potato extends all the way into Copper Basin - a remote mountain valley known for its rugged beauty, wide-open spaces, and stunning mountain views. It covers 104.6 miles with a 6,435 ft. vertical gain.
Purpose and Cause
From Rebecca's Private Idaho: All Rebecca’s Private Idaho riders pedal with a purpose, supporting the Be Good Foundation which operates with the mission of enriching communities by using the bicycle as a catalyst for healing, empowerment, and evolution. Proceeds from various aspects of RPI will be used by the Foundation to support global, national, and local nonprofit organizations that use the bicycle to improve health and overall well-being, connect communities, boost local economies, and protect our planet.