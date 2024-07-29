7 Things You Must Do When Visiting San Francisco, California
The beautiful city of San Francisco has plenty to offer both its locals and visitors alike. If taking a trip to California, it's worth a stop.
Here are some of the 'must-dos' while in town:
Alcatraz Island
Formerly home to some of America's most infamous criminals like Al Capone and George Kelly, the Alcatraz Prison is now a top attraction. The surrounding view of San Francisco is wonderful. The tours provided within the impenetrable fortress are both eerie and incredibly educational.
Golden Gate Bridge
This internationally recognizable bridge is one of the top sight-seeing spots in the entire state of California. There are plenty of areas to visit on either side that allow for a beautiful views of both the San Francisco Bay and Pacific Ocean. It's been around for just under 90 years as it was completed during the Great Depression.
Pier 39
Located within Fisherman's Wharf, the calling card for this area has become its population of sea lions. When not sight-seeing, it's also home to many wonderful seafood restaurants and shopping options. You can also get a wonderful view of the many top attractions such as Golden Gate, Alcatraz and San Francisco Bay.
Twin Peaks
This is one of the best natural landmarks that the city has to offer. They are two hills that go nearly 1,000 feet into the air, making them the second and third highest points of the city after Mount Davidson. The drive up to them along Twin Peaks Boulevard is almost just as beautiful.
Catch a game at Oracle Park
Oracle is home to the San Francisco Giants and is one of the most unique stadiums in MLB. If visiting in the baseball season, it's a must. The waterfront setting sets it apart from the rest of the league. McCovey Cove is home to fans in boats and is a landing spot for home runs hit extra far.
Take a ride in a cable car
These have been transporting people throughout the city since the 1800s via underground cables. Catch the views that make San Francisco as popular as it is in a cheap one-way trip. The open-air design allows riders to take in the sounds and fresh air.
Japanese Tea Garden
The oldest Japanese Garden within the United States, this is a perfect spot to experience the serene Japanese culture. Everything that most people associate with Japan is located within this respectful and interesting monument. It's most known for its authentic tea house and colorful koi ponds.