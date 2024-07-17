This Unlikely State Was Just Named 'Most Underrated' for Outdoor Adventures
While many western states in the United States, such as Colorado, Wyoming, Utah, California and others are well known for their outdoor adventures, there is one state that is starting to put up a fight on the eastern side if the Mississippi.
According to Outside Online, West Virginia has become the 'most underrated' state for outdoor adventures.
While it doesn't boast the type of legendary national parks that some of its western cousins can, the Mountain State has rightfully earned its moniker.
As Outside rightfully points out, while West Virginia may be smaller in size, it does have a ton of public land for outdoor enthusiasts, hikers, campers and climbers to enjoy with 35 state parks, the 70,000 acre New River Gorge National Park, the Appalachian Trail and the Monongahela National Forest that spans over 920,000 acres.
The New River Gorge is actually the newest national park on the registry and its iconic steel bridge make it one of the most photographed spots in all of West Virginia. It also boasts some of the best white water rafting in the state and is home to over 1,400 established rock climbs. Many which are among the most challenging in the United States.
If the New River Gorge isn't enough for you, then the famed Appalachian Trail also runs through West Virginia. The trail is generally easier to navigate and many if its portions are easily accessible for a down and back day hike along the vaunted trail that spans nearly 2,200 miles from Georgia to Maine.
As for the Monongahela National Forest, it spans nearly a million acres, has 800 miles of breathtaking trails, and has over 23 campgrounds.
It has everything an outdoor enthusiast could want - hiking, backpacking, camping, rock climbing, mountain biking, fishing and you can even boat there.
But what really catches the eyes of adventurers is Seneca Rocks, home to the most popular rock climbing spot on the East coast. It will require a 1.5 mile hike out, but the climbing and views from the 900ft rocks are iconic and breathtaking.
So when looking for your next outdoor adventure, you may very well want to look into West Virginia, a state easily accessible from Washington D.C. and Baltimore. It very well may be the 'most underrated' state for outdoor adventure.