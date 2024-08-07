Top 3 Midwest Cities Adventure Lovers Choose
The Midwest may not be at the top of the list for many people when it comes to living destinations.
Obviously, there are no oceans in the Midwest, the scenery is not as exciting as it is in other areas of the United States, and many view the lifestyle as boring.
However, those who have been to the Midwest know that the national perception of it is not accurate.
Many people are beginning to move to the Midwest due to lower costs of living and beautiful cities. With that in mind, here are the three top cities in the Midwest that adventure lovers are choosing.
3. Carmel, Indiana
While not a nationally recognizable city, Carmel has become one of the best places to live in the United States. Carmel was ranked as the best place to live in America by Livability.com due to it's elite school system and quality of living.
Carmel is known for it's festivals and reputation of being the most upscale city in the Indianapolis area. There are many different things to do around town, including parks, restaurants, the aforementioned festivals, hobbies, and much more. Indiana isn't a common moving destination for most, but Carmel is changing that trend.
2. Saint Louis, Missouri
Famous for the Gateway Arch National Park, Saint Louis has become a top destination for those settling in the Midwest.
Of course, there are always things to do on and at the riverfront. There are tons of parks to visit, including Forest Park, which was named the best in the country in 2023. With low home-buying costs, the city has continued bringing in an influx of new residents.
1. Green Bay, Wisconsin
Living in Green Bay is full of Green Bay Packers' football. The town eats, drinks, and sleeps their hometown team. However, the city itself is full of beauty with plenty of outdoor activities.
Located on Lake Michigan, Green Bay has a booming economy and a very low median home value. Residents will have a little bit of everything in Green Bay, with the water, nature, city, and culture being top-notch.