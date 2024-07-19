Top Things You Must See on a Vacation to Tokyo, Japan
Growing in popularity in western culture over the past couple of decades, Japan has become an increasingly popular vacation destination.
With so much to see in a completely different culture, here are some key things to make sure you see to get the most out of your trip:
Meiji Shrine - Shibuya, Tokyo
This famous shrine is in memory of the spirits of Emperor Meiji and Empress Shōken. Surrounded by trees, it has gardens and a museum. It's been open for over 100 years and is a great place to learn about the history of the Meiji Restoration and the modernization of Japan.
Shibuya Crossing
While in Shibuya, this pedestrian crossing is famous for the sheer amount of people that cross at once. It could be around 3,000 people at once. The surrounding area has a lot of options for shopping and entertainment as well.
Akihabara
This neighborhood is a key stop for those that love Japanese entertainment. It's a the epicenter for Anime and is known as the 'Otaku Capital of the World.' Surrounding shops also have all electronics, video games and manga that one's heart could desire. Arcades and maid cafes are also numerous.
Tsukiji Outer Market
This collection of shops is where you can find some of the best fresh seafood and street food options that Tokyo has to offer. It's a must stop for anyone that has a passion for Japanese cuisine.
Ueno Park
The world famous Cherry Blossoms are located within this park, making it one of the most popular spots in the country. It's also home to the Ueno Zoo, which is the oldest zoo in Japan, dating back to 1882. The beautiful Shinobazu pond is among the most picturesque areas.
Tokyo Skytree
A national landmark that goes over 1,000 feet into the air. Different levels offer different panoramic views of Tokyo. You can see as far as Mount Fuji as well as encapsulating the landscape of Tokyo.
Senso-ji Temple
Likely the most popular temple that Tokyo has to offer. The outer Kaminarimon gate is an iconic symbol of Japan and it only gets more historic as you go further into the temple. Inside is multiple shrines dedicated to Buddhist rituals and the coexistence with Shintoism.
Roppongi Hills
This collection of urban buildings was built to have pretty much everything one would want in one area, as to eliminate the need for commuting. The centerpiece is the 54-story Mori Tower, inside is an art museum, shops and restaurants for visitors to experience.