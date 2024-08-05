Vacations Put on Notice As Tropical Storm Debby Threatens Walt Disney World
Visitors of the Walt Disney World theme park over the next few days are starting to worry as Tropical Storm Debby is starting to hit the region.
The first major warning was issued early on Sunday as the National Weather Serice placed a tornado watch across much of the state of Florida, including all of Orlando.
Those trying to fit in a Disney World vacation before school starts later in Auguest, Debby could put a bit of a damper on things over the next couple of days as the first major storm of hurricane season prepares for landfall.
The tropical storm is expected to strengthen into a Hurricane before it makes landfall on Monday morning.
While many flights have begun to get cancelled, the Walt Disney company has yet to make any specific plans for the coming days. Rain will be very likely to hit the area, but the worst parts of the storm aren't expected to cross the theme park.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis did set the stage for Debby being a major event at a press conference earlier on Sunday.
"This is a big storm. I mean, you’re going to have rain that’s going to be far beyond the center of the storm,” said DeSantis per ClickOrlando. “So, just prepare for that. Just because you’re not in the eye of the storm does not mean you are not going to have major impacts.”
Just because the center of the storm isn't going to hit over Disney World, it may be smart to rethink heading to the state in the immediate future.
Walt Disney Hurricane Policies
What happens if there is a hurricane warning during your trip?
Disney allows for refunds or cancellations if there is a hurricane warning within seven days of the scheduled arrival date. There will also be no fees issued if it comes to that.
What if the vacation was made with a special offer?
The special offer will not be transferred to a new date, but Disney will work to find dates that have a similar offer in place.
Will new reservations be made with the same accomodations?
Disney does not guarantee to their guests that any certain accomodations will be met with a new date.