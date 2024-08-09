Where are the Most Popular Spots in Paris During the 2024 Summer Olympics?
The 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris have been a huge draw. There is something for everyone to enjoy, as the best athletes from around the world convened in Paris, showcasing their skills in some unique venues.
Throughout the Summer Games, you could see famous Paris landmarks used as backdrops for stadiums. The Eiffel Tower, La Concorde and even the Grand Palais were used as temporary venues, housing competitions for several disciplines.
Even if there wasn’t a specific sport that interested you, travelers were treated to some incredible views just by being spectators. Based on numbers shared by Heepsy, the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris were incredibly popular on social media.
Heepsy did a study identifying what some of the most Instagrammable arenas and spots around Paris were during the Olympics. A detailed methodology was used to compile this data, breaking down the most popular places based on social media tags and how often users searched for them.
Seating capacities were taken into account, as Stade de France, where athletics and Rugby Sevens were held, had a capacity of more than 15x that of Marseille Marina where sailing events were held.
Landing in the No. 1 spot was Bordeaux Stadium, where football, soccer for Americans, was held. With a seating capacity of 42,115, it is the second-biggest among the football stadiums and drew droves of fans.
With 1,714,260 total social media and search metrics, it was by far the most popular venue. Nearly 850,000 hashtags were used on Instagram and there were more than 386,000 hashtags used on TikTok. The search volume was 478,000.
Bordeaux Stadium had the only composite score of 100 among all of the venues used in Paris. The lowest composite score on the list was held by La Concorde, where 3x3 basketball, skateboarding, breaking and cycling BMX freestyle was held, with a 10.5.
TikTok interaction was minimal with only 544 hashtags, but it was popular on Instagram with 104,998. Breaking made its introduction to the Olympics on Friday, as social media attention for the event will assuredly grow.
The only other venue that surpassed 1 million total hashtags and search volume was Eiffel Tower Stadium, where beach volleyball was held. It was one of the most popular venues of the 2024 Summer Olympic Games but was a tough ticket to secure with a capacity of only 11,800 in the unencumbered venue.
Sailing at Marseille Marina was fifth on the composite score list, but second among Instragam hashtags with just over 481,000. There was virtually zero draw on TikTok, with only four hashtags, which brought down their score.
"The social media engagement around the Paris 2024 Olympic arenas highlights the significant impact of visual appeal and venue capacity on digital popularity. Bordeaux Stadium leads with nearly 850K Instagram hashtags, highlighting how major sports and large seating amplify presence. Iconic spots like the Eiffel Tower Stadium attract attention due to their scenic views. Historical venues like Château de Versailles also draw interest, while established sports venues like Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium maintain steady engagement. Even niche sports at Marseille Marina and smaller venues like Hôtel de Ville and La Concorde can achieve significant social media traction with effective strategies. This ranking highlights the various factors that make Olympic arenas popular online,” commented a spokesperson for Heepsy.
The 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris started with a unique opening ceremony down the Seine River. The curiosity and uniqueness of the games never slowed down over two weeks, as social media was ablaze with interactions.