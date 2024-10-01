Powder Paradise: The Top 8 Best Ski Resorts in U.S. and Canada
Winter is fast approaching and that means it is time to plan some wonderful ski trips over the next few months.
With so many options available, it can be hard to decide on which place to visit. Here is a whittled down list of some top spots all around the United States and Canada:
Whistler Blackcomb, British Columbia
This is the largest ski resort not only in Canada, but in all of North America. It covers two massive mountains and had the largest gondola, keeping the large amount of traffic flowing smoothly.
Snowmass, Colorado
Another very large resort, it's calling card is that there are plenty of different terrains to make all different kinds of skiers happy at once. It is close to Aspen while also being a bit more relaxed.
Deer Valley, Utah
This is an experience that is much more geared to luxury than most resorts. It is ski-only, so those that are not worried about other snow sports should be happy. It is well-groomed and considered more geared towards experienced skiers.
Big White, British Columbia
If you're planning a family trip to Canada, look no further than Big White. This is a very welcoming resort that has runs that are well catered to every level of experience as well as plenty of family-centered activities.
Marmot Basin, Alberta
A bit more of an enclosed trip, this is great for those that want a quieter experience. It is a peaceful resort that is open longer than most resorts, spanning from November to May.
Killington, Vermont
The largest resort in the eastern United States. It has over 155 trails, earning it the nickname of "Beast of the East." The large amount of different trails means plenty of accommodating paths for all levels of skier. It runs all the way from October to May.
Telluride, Colorado
Home to a massive 4,425-foot vertical drop that makes it a perfect spot for thrill seekers. For it being a popular spot, it still also makes for a fairly easy trip.
Jackson Hole, Wyoming
The runs here are more meant for experienced skiers, but overall makes for a unique experience for everyone. It is right by the town of Jackson, which makes it feel a bit more charming than most resorts.
For any video game and TV fans, "The Last of Us Part 2" and the second season of HBO original "The Last of US" have large sections that take place in this area.