Premier Gravel Bike Race Overcomes Fire and Smoke to Complete Epic Race
Fire and Smoke Restrict Gravel Race
Premier gravel bike race, Rebecca’s Private Idaho (“RPI”), would not be denied, and completed the celebrated gravel competition as planned. The race battled air quality this year due to the Wapiti Fire that is burning out of control near Stanley, Idaho. The hazardous blaze now covers over 79,000 acres with zero containment. The race rolls around beautiful Sun Valley, Idaho, and is typically comprised of four stages. However, the first stage of the event was cancelled because of the raging fire’s effect on air quality. On Sunday, September 1, Rebecca Rusch made the decision to conduct the three big races on the final day of the prestigious racing event. The Wapiti Fire, which was ignited by lightning in late July, was held at bay by favorable winds throughout the day. It turned out to be a stunning, clear and beautiful day in the Wood River Valley – ideal for fast and competitive cycling.
For the RPI community, the cancellation of the race’s first stage was a stark reminder of nature’s force, and the importance of making safety the top priority. Race organizers were pleased that conditions improved, and the race’s main events proceeded as planned. The RPI gravel community rallied together, as they always do, finding solace in each other’s company and the shared experience of being in one of the most beautiful, if beleaguered, places in the country. Over 1,000 riders showed up despite the lingering effects of the harsh smoke, and attacked the iconic Trail Creek climb that led into beautiful Copper Basin. The Shoshone Elders blessed the journey, as the riders and organizers honored the ancient trails of Idaho’s native people.
Rebecca's Private Idaho
Rebecca’s Private Idaho is one of the world’s largest and most celebrated gravel bike races, and considered one of the best gravel races in the U.S. It was started by professional athlete, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Rebecca Rusch to connect like-minded people interested in riding for a purpose in a beautiful place. The Sun Valley event is cycling’s first stage-race, which showcases a four-day festival that has emerged as a driving force behind the huge surge in gravel cycling. The RPI mission is to connect people, ride with purpose and celebrate the beautiful places we ride.
RPI riders pedal with a purpose to support the Be Good Foundation, whose mission is to enrich communities by using the bicycle as a catalyst for healing, empowerment, and evolution. Proceeds from various aspects of RPI, including registration, the VIP party, the online auction, rider fundraising, and merchandise sales, go to Rusch’s Be Good Foundation, which will direct funds to global, national, and local bike organizations.
RPI Races and Results
DAY 4: THE MAIN EVENT
TATER TOT
18.9 MI | 1,255'
The Tater Tot route is the perfect introductory gravel route, which runs through the Pioneer mountain range of the great Rocky Mountains. Winners: Male - Drake Lovlien, Ketchum ID; Female - Stacey Kolstad, Palmer AK;
FRENCH FRY
56 MI | 3,716'
The French Fry goes over Trail Creek Summit into the cradle of the Pioneer Mountains and Salmon-Challis National Forest. Winners: Male -Eric Hockridge, Eden UT; Female - Fleur Brazil, Hailey ID; Non-binary - Matt Schlimgen, Boise ID; Para-male (hand cranked) - Josh Sweeney, Nampa ID; Para-male (upright) - Kenneth Butler, Braintree MA; Para-female - Dee Palagi, Portland OR
BAKED POTATO
104.6 MI | 6,435'
The Baked Potato extends into Copper Basin, a remote mountain valley known for its rugged beauty and stunning wide-open spaces. It is nearly twice the distance of the French Fry route.
Winners: Male -Michael Van Den Ham, Chilliwack BC; Female - Eden Nykamp, West Olive MI; Non-binary - Rach McBride, Vancouver BC; Para-male (upright) - Justin Mathers, Fayetteville NC; Para-female - Meg Fisher, Missoula MT