President of Carnival Cruise Set To Go Skydiving for Hurricane Relief
Christine Duffy, Carnival Cruise Line President, will take on a daunting challenge on October 19 by going on her first tandem skydive.
Duffy, who will be with the Round Canopy Parachute Team, the USSOCOM Para-Commandos, and the U.S. Special Operations Command's aerial parachute demonstration team, has the goal of raising $50,000 for hurricane relief through the Gary Sinise Foundation.
The foundation aims to honor first responders, veterans, their families, and those in need. Considering the catastrophic events of Hurricane Helene, the foundation has been supporting first responders and military members who are continuing to help communities being impacted by the devastating storm.
"I've never jumped from an airplane before, so I think this effort is worth at least $50,000 for the Gary Sinise Foundation and their efforts to support military and first responders assisting with hurricane relief," Duffy stated. "Saying that Carnival is America's Cruise Line and the favorite cruise line for active-duty military and military veterans in one thing, showing it is another story, and I'm always ready to jump at the chance to prove it!"
As Duffy explained in a video release from Carnival, "I will be jumping from a World War II plane from 1944 with a master skydiver... I am doing this for a very, very good cause."
The plane that she will be jumping from is "Tico Belle," a C-47 aircraft.
In addition to Duffy's skydive, the Carnival Paradise will be hosting, for the first time, a charter cruise for the Special Forces Legacy Initiatives in an effort to further support military members.
"The Special Forces Legacy Initiatives has chartered Carnival Paradise to ensure special forces alumni, their families, Gold Star families, and friends can enjoy a five-day cruise to The Bahamas and strengthen the bonds within their community. This special forces cruise will bring together Green Berets that have served from the Korean War to present times together to enjoy a reunion at sea."
Donations to support Duffy and the hurricane relief fund can be made directly on the Gary Sinise Foundation site.