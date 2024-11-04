Queensland Man Planning to Attempt a Massive Expedition in Antarctica
James McAlloon, a Queensland resident, has been training for his upcoming Antarctica journey. In December, he will be attempting to become the first person to complete a six week sea-to-summit expedition in the unforgiving environment of Antarctica.
To complete this challenge, McAlloon will travel 600km by ski through the Ellsworth Mountain Range, followed by a nearly 5,000m climb up the continent's highest peak, Mount Vinson.
According to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), he will be attempting this colossal feat without any external support, but will be climbing alongside a partner, Rob Smith. The pair is expecting to carry all of their own gear, including food and camp equipment.
In a recent video McAlloon posted to his Instagram account, he stated, "The idea is to try and do it as a sea-to-summit and be as unsupported as possible, with no resupplies, and really [complete it] under our own power from bottom to top."
"No matter how much food we bring, it won't be enough, so I've gained weight (about 10kg) to give me a healthy buffer to lose and maintain my energy and strength levels," McAlloon told ABC.
The decision to attempt this challenge was not made on a whim. McAlloon has been training all over the world, even completing a sea-to-summit expedition to Aconcagua (6,961m).
"The experience of preparing this expedition has been similar to getting a university degree and starting a business from scratch," McAlloon said.
The sled that the pair will be pulling along on their journey weighs between 90 and 100kg, equating to a maximum load of approximately 220 pounds. ABC explained that when McAlloon reaches the base of Mount Vinson, he will remove his skis and put on his crampons to begin the daunting climb to the summit.
The pair will be leaving from Constellation Inlet in Antarctica, which hasn't been done before, as he explained in his social media video. This expedition is McAlloon's most intense adventure yet and will be a world-first.
In the weeks before his expedition, more preparation and training will be required. When his trip officially begins, you can stay updated on his journey by using the tracking map, which can be found on his Sea2Summit website.