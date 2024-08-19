QuickStrike: Nike SB’s Raw Skateboarding Showcase
QuickStrike, Nike SB's newest skate video, dropped right after the 2024 Olympics. It was a raw, street-level reminder of what the past 40 years have shaped skateboarding into. At 44 minutes, with an enormous talent pool pulled together from four continents and multiple generations of skaters, it provided a very real portrait of what skateboarding looks like in 2024.
Right off the bat, the video opens with an incredible part from Antonio Durao, who explodes off the screen with his spring-loaded style and the generally joyful approach toward skateboarding. This section is NUTS for him—really, this makes for a high bar, turning him immediately into a front-runner in this year's Thrasher Skater of the Year race.
It doesn't stop there, though—it just floors it right into a barrage of top talent from all across the globe, notably led by Denmark's Hugo Boserup. Boserup's contribution to this video may be the most understated, sandwiched between several others in the tightly packed section, but his footage stands out. He glides easily and creatively through difficult spots—most notably highlighted by the insane sign wall ride in a crusty New York City park.
Featured next to young, emerging talents, Nike also tipped their hat to the legends with clips from Eric Koston, Stefan Janoski, and Brian Anderson in the video. These legends—although their parts may be shorter than in videos from years past—bring a sense of continuity and respect for the roots of skateboarding. Their presence within QuickStrike serves to underline the lasting impression they made on the sport, blending in with the new generation to show skateboarding's evolution was a collective effort across time, a journey we all share.
Also shining a light on their amateurs, Nike brought one of them into the spotlight: Covina, California's Joseph Campos. Campos has been making noise for a while now with standout parts in past Nike videos, and his part was an extension of what we've grown accustomed to. He effortlessly marries the effortless style of his older mentors with death-defying drops. Campos's part was enough to have his board company, Hockey Skateboards, turn him pro yesterday—a giant feat in his young skate career.
If you are a skateboarding fan, then QuickStrike should be in order. This is where the past beautifully converges into the present, showcasing high-caliber talents such as Antonio Durao and Joe Campos while doing justice to legends like Eric Koston. Many say that this video is representative of what skateboarding is in 2024, so it's an absolute must-see if somebody wants to witness the rapid evolution of this sport.