Refine Your Climbing Skills at This Indoor Ice Climbing Training Facility in Colorado
Colorado is home to a remarkable ice climbing training facility, The Ice Coop. After being established in 2019, this non-profit gym continues to see climbers from all over. Whether you are a beginner looking to learn or a seasoned climber wanting to refine your skills, you will find yourself at home at The Ice Coop.
According to their website, their mission is to "grow the sport of ice and alpine climbing while remaining accessible to people of all backgrounds." This was the first gym in North America designed specifically for ice climbers.
When people think of climbing gyms, they typically envision a large gym with tall walls covered in colorful climbing holds. However, The Ice Coop has a unique look to it. The walls are made of soft plywood, making it an excellent material for ice tools and competition boots to stick to. The rock holds used are made of a variety of materials, including metal, rock, and resin.
The gym itself is a 2,000-square-foot area filled with endless year-round training opportunities. For individuals looking for instruction, The Ice Coop provides beginner clinics and classes for introduction to ice climbing, preparing for competition, and avalanche education for ice climbers.
Becoming an ice climber is not an easy journey. Finding partners can be tricky, gear is costly, and it's a highly technical sport with several dangers that regularly present themselves. By starting at this training facility, you will be placing yourself in a location filled with knowledgeable climbers eager to share what they know.
As their website states, "We're proud to have an amazing collection of competition holds and some world-class route setters, we strive to create a laid-back, welcoming environment. We don't take ourselves too seriously. Usually, the Ice Coop feels less like a hardcore training facility and more like a clubhouse or a home away from home."
Next time you're visiting the Boulder, Colorado area, stop by this facility for a climbing session. You will leave feeling encouraged and even more excited for ice climbing season.