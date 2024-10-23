Residents Fighting Back To Save "Britain's Best Beach" From Authorities
One of England's most popular tourist destinations is the three-mile golden sand stretch known as Hayle Beach. Located in Cornwell, the gorgeous stretch is being ruined by authorities who believe they have the right to remove sand from the area.
Local authorities say that sand mining is necessary. They are citing the 1989 Hayle Harbor Act, which they are under the impression gives them the right to remove sand from the beach to protect residents from floods and make life as easy as possible for fishermen and sailboats.
"Regular dredging is needed in four areas at Hayle Harbour to provide a safe channel for fishing and sailing boats to navigate," Hayle harbourmaster Peter Haddock told Cornwall Live, per the New York Post. "Dredging also maximizes the flow of the tide to naturally flush the channel, maintaining the estuary's ecosystem as well as contributing towards managing flood risk."
On top of that, Haddock believes the sand removal helps the community. Farmers are the biggest customer, which puts money back into maintenance at the harbor.
But, locals aren’t convinced they are receiving the whole story. They are now rallying together to try and halt what they believe is an excessive act.
"The reality is clearly different. Excavation is taking place on the beach, far from the central channel they declare to keep clear," Sophie Daniels wrote in the petition on Change.org, explaining how "relentless mining" is disrupting the peace during nighttime hours and endangering the beach's future. (H/T Susan Elizabeth Turek of The Cool Down)
Known as “Britain’s Best Beach” locals do not want to see this area disturbed any more than it has been. The support is strong, as 2,409 people had already signed the petition that Daniels wrote by October 15.
"In recent times, our once tranquil beach is suffering as tonnes of sand are removed day and night, sold for profit with no thought of the environmental repercussions," she wrote.
Not only do the locals love their beautiful strip of beach, but they are worried about the damage being done to microorganisms in a biodiverse area. Also, the more sand that is removed from the beach, the more rapid erosion can occur.
Another local, Emily Brown, has had enough as well. As shared by the New York Post, she said, "I have had enough of watching our land and seas tampered with the point of a mass decline of wildlife in an area that should be protected and a safe haven.
"We are losing so much to greed and this needs to change now, not in 10, 20 or 50 years. NOW!"