Rodeo Spectators in Massachusetts Shocked by Uninvited Guests in Parking Lot
A wild story out of Massachusetts caught the eye of national news over the weekend when eight rodeo bulls escaped into the parking lot by bursting through a chain-link fence.
Video provided by ABC News which was taken by rodeo attendees during the Festival Rodeo at the Emerald Square Mall in North Attleboro shows the bulls making quick work of the fence as they run into the parking lot and eventually into the street, shocking and scaring both the attendees and people driving in their cars. The footage also includes video of rodeo cowboys running down the street trying to catch the bulls and bring them back.
The bulls escaped on Sunday afternoon, and as of Monday morning, only seven of the eight had been found, according to NBC.
“Community members should exercise extreme caution and not approach the bull if found. If found, community members should call 9-1-1," North Attleboro Fire Chief Christopher Coleman said.
One of the bulls was caught right away, while six of them were caught just a few miles away from the escape location while the last one remains "at-large." No injuries to this point have been recorded as a result of the escaped bulls. Both the fire department as well as local police assisted in corralling the bulls.
“As soon as I stepped out and I looked out there I said those aren’t horses, those are literally bulls and oh my god,” resident Chris Mooney said via NBC Boston. “Two of them were laying down and another was budging the fence trying to get out, and the other ones were just sitting there."
Luckily, no bulls have been harmed either in being captured in addition to no reported human injuries so far. Residents in the area are urged to contact authorities immediately if the final bull is seen.
The rodeo was reportedly shut down in the immediate aftermath of the incident and the cause of the escape is still under investigation.