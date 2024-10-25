Second Tourist Death Reported in Hawaii After Being Pulled Out to Water by Waves
Hawaii is one of the most beautiful places in the world to visit. But, recently, it has been garnering headlines for the wrong reasons.
On Tuesday afternoon, a tourist was swept into the sea by a wave at a Kauai beach. First responders were dispatched because of an “unresponsive swimmer” per the Kauai Police Department release.
The person was identified as a 62-year-old male from New York who was at Kauapea Beach on vacation. People who were at the beach attempted to administer CPR to the victim until personnel were on the scene.
Advanced resuscitation efforts were made, per the release, by medics after fire station personnel attempted to use an AED and Lucas device. Upon being transported to the hospital, the man was pronounced dead.
According to the local police department, foul play is not suspected, but the death is currently being investigated and an autopsy is being done.
“Kauapea Beach is not a lifeguarded beach and the public is urged to use caution if getting in the water. However, officials strongly recommended only swimming at beaches that have lifeguards,” the release also shared.
Just a week ago, there were more casualties as strong waves pulled people into the water at Keiki Beach on Oahu’s North Shore. Like Kauai, Keiki is a beach that does not have lifeguards.
Brian Kunic, who is 63 years old was visiting the beach with his wife from California when a huge wave pulled him into the water. He was pronounced dead after being brought back to the shore out of the water.
That information was provided by the GoFundMe which was set up to aid Carolyn Killion, his wife, in covering expenses for his services.
Laura Sue Jett, who is 72 years old, and her daughter Laura Rich, who is 31 years old, were also pulled into the water along with Kunic. They were both taken to the hospital, as Jett was in critical condition and Rich was in serious condition.
Days later, Jett sadly passed away.
A GoFundMe has also been set up to help their families with any expenses that need to be covered from the accident.