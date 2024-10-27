Shining a Light on the Dark Sport of Spelunking
Heights, close quarters, and a lack of light are common fears that many people struggle with. If these three elements don't bother you, spelunking may be in your future. Before you start crawling through a cave, use this guide to determine if you're ready to take the plunge.
So You Think You Can Cave?
As defined by the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, spelunking is, "the hobby or practice of exploring caves." To enjoy and be successful in your spelunking adventures, you need to have a solid foundation of critical thinking skills, problem-solving capabilities, and of course, passion. Caving isn't always comfortable. You're crawling through tight spaces, navigating in the dark, and battling fear of the unknown. If you are up for the challenge and willing to learn, reach out to a grotto near you.
Finding a Grotto
If you've determined that you are, in fact, a passionate critical thinker and problem-solver, your next step is to find a grotto, which is a local organization focused on caving. Often, these organizations explore caves together and are a great place for newcomers to get to know the community.
The National Speleological Society (NSS) was established in 1941 and aims to promote conservation and preservation of caves, all while supporting recreation. The NSS has over 250 chapters, each filled with dedicated spelunkers who are eager to share their knowledge and experiences. To find a U.S. chapter near you, the NSS website allows you to filter locations based on the state you live in.
Joining a grotto is an excellent way to learn the art of spelunking. Caving is a dangerous sport, so exploring with individuals who are more experienced than yourself is important. For additional information, be on the look out for the NSS annual summer convention. This is a week-long opportunity for cavers to come together to learn, explore, and build a stronger spelunking community.
What You Will Need
Perhaps you have found a grotto and are now looking to purchase some gear. The beauty of caving is that limited gear is required. However, you do not want to skimp out on the gear that is needed. An essential list for a spelunking adventure includes:
1. Headlamps: One is a must, two are recommended. Carry extra batteries for emergencies.
2. Helmet: You will be crawling through tight spaces and will be surrounded by loose rock; a hardshell helmet could save your life.
3. Pack: No adventure is complete without a proper pack. A lightweight pack that is durable will suit you well on your trips. The Petzl Portage Caving Pack is a great choice for cavers.
4. Knee/Elbow Pads: The last thing you want on your caving trip is to have your knees and elbows constantly scraping against the jagged rock. A cheap pair of pads will save you hassle, and pain.
5. Boots: Ideally, you want boots that will cover your ankles. Again, you do not want your bare skin scraping up against the rock.
6. Clothing Layers: With caves being so dark, they are much colder than the regular air temperature. For an added bonus, bring non-cotton clothing as many caves are wet.
7. Medical Kit: Whether you're battling a scraped knee or an animal bite, a medical kit is essential. For a thorough list of kit considerations, visit the National Outdoor Leadership School (NOLS) website to learn about their 27-item first aid kit.
8. Camera: If you want to show your friends and family your cool adventures, a camera will be necessary.
Spelunking has a lot to offer to people who are looking for a lifelong hobby. As with any outdoor sport, all cavers should carry the 10 Essentials, follow Leave No Trace (LNT) principles, and be aware of access limitations in the areas they are exploring.