Singapore Is the Perfect Getaway for People Who Want To Explore Nature
Singapore is quickly becoming one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world. There is so much offered to do in the country, everyone can find something to enjoy while making a visit.
One of the most attractive parts of Singapore is the incredible adventures people can take in nature. If you are a nature enthusiast, Singapore Tourism Board has you covered with new things coming in 2025.
Singapore Botanic Gardens is one of the most popular. A UNESCO World Heritage Site, it provides people with the perfect escape from city life. 165 years old, it is located right on the edge of Orchard Road in the shopping district.
One of three gardens, it is the only one categorized as tropical. For 11 years running, it has been ranked as the No. 1 Asian park attraction. In 2012, it received the inaugural Garden of the Year award from the International Garden Tourism Awards.
Anyone who wants to get up close and personal with nature will love the Central Catchment Nature Reserve that takes you through the MacRitche trails.
A grandiose adventure awaits with over 2,000 hectares of forest around the MacRitche Reservoir with over 20 kilometers of trails and boardwalks to travel. The nice thing about this network is that there is something for people of all ages and fitness levels to enjoy.
Other outdoor trips that could scratch that adventurous itch are Pulau Ubin, Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve and Henderson Waves Bridge.
Pulau Ubin will give you a look at traditional kampongs as you ride your bike or walk the trails through the hillside. The Jejawi observation tower gives you a nice view of the wildlife and plants native to the region.
The Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve will give you a chance to see different birds, as this is an important stop on their migratory travels. It is part of the East Asian Australasian Shorebird Site Network.
Henderson Waves Bridge has the superlative of being the highest pedestrian bridge in Singapore. It is one of two on a walking trail that connects the Southern Ridges with Mount Faber along with Alexandra Arch.
For a family full of adventurers, which might include children, the Disney Adventure Cruise Ship is the perfect getaway and establishing a homeport in Singapore. Marina Bay Cruise Centre will be where the ship sets sail in 2025 and is going to have over 9,000 people including guests and crew.