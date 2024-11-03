Singapore Looking To Become World Leader in Sustainability Tourism With Advancements
Singapore is looking to become one of the most diverse and popular adventure destinations in the world.
One of the focuses of the Singapore Tourism Board has been showcasing the incredible nature there is in the country. Itineraries can be made including several different outdoor locations and attractions that will immerse you into nature.
To ensure that things can be enjoyed by people for years to come, initiatives are being put in place, such as the Singapore Green Plan 2030.
A clear goal has been set to achieve an incredibly ambitious goal of quadrupling solar energy deployment by 2025. Long-term goals of zero net emissions by 2050 are also in place.
To help achieve their goals, there will be 1 million trees planted around Singapore and waste being sent to landfills will decrease by 30 percent. For schools, the aim is to be carbon neutral within the next five years. And cars registered from 2030 will need to be clearer-energy based.
There are five pillars that will be used to help achieve the goals they have set; City in Nature, Energy Reset, Sustainable Living, Green Economy and Resilient Future.
The Mandai Wildlife Group is also joining in on the sustainability goal. They are now a member of the Global Sustainable Tourism Council with goals of having carbon neutrality this year and zero net emissions.
The Zero to Hero Food Tour is also in place to help ensure food security and the planet being as healthy as possible. Food sustainability goes beyond strategies from the government or what the agricultural industry wants to do.
Get a first-hand look at the wet markets in the country, having the chance to forage for vegetable waste and ugly food.
“The wet markets in Singapore go back to the days where traveling hawkers were a common sight in Singapore during the 19th century to mid-20th century, peddling food, drinks, vegetables, poultry and sundries. Wet markets promise charm and authenticity that supermarkets and online grocers cannot replicate,” as written over at Tribe Tours.
More than 90 percent of the food in Singapore is imported, so keeping food sustainability as high as possible is key to the people in the country receiving the necessary nourishment.
If you want to do your part in ensuring that the country continues to thrive for generations, these are the kinds of activities you can partake in to help.