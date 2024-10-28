Smokey Bear Shares How to Acquire His Halloween Costume
Smokey Bear has taken to his socials to share each piece of his infamous look, just in case anyone is in need of a last-minute Halloween costume.
As the biggest advocate of outdoor fire safety, Smokey Bear has become an icon for the National Forest Service. His educational campaigns have been around since 1944, with his slogan not far behind. His fame skyrocketed amongst children, giving them extra incentive to learn about proper fire safety.
"Remember... only YOU can prevent forest fires."- Smokey Bear
Throughout the years, Smokey Bear's design has stayed relatively consistent, with just a few modern touches here and there. His most consistent and most iconic piece, however, is his official Forest Ranger hat. This, of course, would be a crucial piece in the Halloween costume, listed as $36 + $20 for personalization according to Smokey.
To encapsulate Smokey's everlasting fur coat, he found a well-priced jacket running only $42, matched with a thrifted belt for only $2. Smokey also made sure to remind any costume enthusiasts that he does in fact sport a nice pair of blue jeans; setting him aside from just any bear.
Apparently, fires aren't the only thing Smokey Bear is passionate about though; his recommendation for a personalized belt buckle could really tie the whole costume together for $92.
The last part of Smokey's costume brings us back to the whole point of Smokey Bear's existence: fire safety in the forest. To really sell the costume, pack along a shovel meant exclusively to drown fires. Smokey teaches that along with the normal camping gear, you should always bring along a shovel, ax, and water container to prevent fires from getting out of control.
Notice how Smokey Bear chose to accessorize the shovel and not the ax; he would be the last to condone any party mishaps.
As many Junior Rangers in the past, those choosing to represent Smokey Bear could never miss at a party. His timeless brand and longlasting educational campaign will go down forever as one of the most consistent and interactive campaigns for preservation and safety. This, along with the abundance of merchandise of Smokey Bear, is just one of the ways to spice up your Halloween night.
Smokey Bear is active on socials, and those interested can learn more about Smokey Bear through the Nation Forest Service resources.