Southeast United States Still Feeling Impact of Hurricane Helene Days Later
Hurricane Helen touched down in the Big Bend region of Florida on Thursday, September 26th just after 11 a.m. Days later, the effects of that storm are still being felt by many people in the southeast portion of the United States and things are going to remain ugly for a little while longer.
“Biblical flooding” has been described in some areas, with entire towns being submerged after intense rainfall. Houses, businesses, an array of buildings and cars have all been destroyed by Helene, which reached Category 4 at points.
To this point, at least 65 people have been reported dead because of the storm. According to NBC News, at least one-third of those deaths have been a result of trees that were knocked over and struck anyone underneath.
While the storm began in Florida, a major disaster declaration has been made for Florida by President Joe Biden to provide aid to areas that have been hit hardest.
"Federal funding is also available to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work" in all 17 counties, FEMA said, via Caryn Litter and Mirna Alsharif of NBC News.
Florida isn’t the only state that has been hit, as the storm has reached several different states. Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee have all been impacted greatly.
With limited electricity and internet connectivity, NBC News Lite, a lightweight version of NBC News, has been turned on so people in those states can try and stay to date with information being shared.
In the Appalachians, flash flooding and heavy rain remain a threat despite Hurricane Helene expected to be finished by Monday. The clean-up is going to be extensive, as challenges will arise for rescue crews.
More than three million customers remain without power in the Florida Big Bend region alone. In the Carolinas, the number of customers without electricity is thought to be at least 1.5 million, with another 600,000 minimum in Georgia, per an NBC News update.
Virginia Senator Tim Kaine took to social media urging people to help one another, sharing a post from the Red Cross on how to help in this situation.
In Unicoi County in Tennessee, no deaths have been reported but there are at least 73 people who remain unaccounted for. Missing people and welfare checks are still being done, per Anthony Cusumano and Alsharif of NBC News.